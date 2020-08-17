Watch The First Night Of The 2020 Democratic National Convention
Featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Governor John Kasich.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
Vastly extended life spans would bring dazzling opportunities — and daunting risks.
The number of COVID-19 deaths per million people tells a different story than countries' overall death toll from the virus.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
This custom-made, 18,000lb truck was actually made from two trucks.
Wearing a mask is the easiest way to help minimize the spread of coronavirus. Some have resisted, however, which inspired Allen Pan to invent a gun that quickly shoots a mask on to the face of those not taking this whole thing seriously.
We find that a majority of MLB lefties could not survive in the majors if they threw right-handed.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Inside the chaotic, desperate, last-minute Trump 2020 reboot.
We've seen horror, and it looks something like this.
A look at the underbelly of the world many powerful men pass through.
It was booed at Cannes and received lukewarm reviews but there remains something compelling about its lurid extremities.
"What did I tell about trying to play with humans? It's not allowed."
The mysterious Dyatlov Pass Incident continues to stymie and fascinate conspiracy theorists, 57 years later.
The panic over the US Postal Service is legitimate, but here's the good news: it's not that risky to cast a ballot by hand.
SU Kappa Alpha brothers believe they were disciplined for the content of a social media post; the national organization says they violated protocol.
Work is chaos and the ills of capitalism are grinding us all in this music video for Bronson's "Keep Moving."
The cross-shaped vehicle was spotted off the right side of the president's plane.
Dan Webb, the Cook County special prosecutor, also said an investigation didn't find evidence that warranted any criminal charges against State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx or her colleagues.
Rugby players Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe know how to use their agility to their advantage.
Problems in Florida resulted in the craziest presidential election in modern American history. A warning for 2020.
Sometimes a fortuitously-placed plastic basket can save your life.
Living an adult life with roommates is excellent preparation for living alone because after doing so for 15 years, I have an intimate understanding of other people's boundaries, which, in turn, has set me up for understanding my own.
The first systematic review of the evidence on meditation suggests that 8 per cent of people experience a negative effect such as depression, anxiety, psychosis or thoughts of suicide.
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
A new job posting on SpaceX's site suggests that the Elon Musk-run rocket company plans to turn its Texas Starship test site into a resort.
How EPIC, an organization of retired professors and administrators, helps its members keep active and stay curious in their senior years.
The case for getting a better night's sleep — without sacrificing sex or intimacy.
Cardi B and Joe Biden discuss the effect of COVID-19, police brutality and what's in store for the 2020 election.
Whether or not you believe in "cancel culture," learning that someone who crafted the cultural touchstones you love is a racist, or a sexual harasser, or unrepentantly transphobic, can spark an internal reckoning.
The mission of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is to "detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."
25 Bond movie themes were incorporated into this cover of "Skyfall," but can you spot the one who wasn't?
Using century-old surveying photos, scientists have mapped 100 years of change in the Canadian Rockies to document the climate-altered landscape.
West wants to play spoiler in the 2020 presidential election.
This contraption was inspired by chameleons, an animal that has the fastest tongue on earth.
A week of protests has followed a rigged election in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko's security state deployed violence and fear to cling to power.
The act could even reveal how to look for life on alien planets.
The way she transitions between Ms. Gersh, a hilarious old lady, and Alexa is seriously impressive.
We're being bombarded with antiviral products promising to protect us from the coronavirus; even Queen Elizabeth's gloves now come with an antiviral coating. But are they worth the money? Doctors weigh in.
It wasn't until April of this year, as the pandemic made in-person voting potentially dangerous for many people, did Trump begin to falsely claim the mail-in voting was vulnerable to fraud.
We're not sure if this is an adventure or a claustrophobe's nightmare.
Starbucks Japan collaborated with ThinkLab, a design consultancy, to develop the coworking space concept. It's like a WeWork with more drink options and without the monthly rent.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is delaying the country's parliamentary election by four weeks to October 17 after the reemergence of COVID-19 in the country last week.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
