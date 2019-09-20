'The Daily Show' Correspondent Ronny Chieng Roasts America For Their Love Of Tailgating Football Games
Ronny Chieng explains why the rest of the world thinks Americans are super weird.
Ronny Chieng explains why the rest of the world thinks Americans are super weird.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Ronny Chieng explains why the rest of the world thinks Americans are super weird.
Tales of triumph and tragedy, addiction and recovery, all with killer soundtracks.
The finals of the Australian Open resulted in an upset, and a new record, after Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his 21st major.
Some people online just suggested the car may have been an Australian market model, and that's pretty funny.
Art Spiegelman, son of Holocaust survivors, depicts the devastating conditions of genocide during the second world war. "Maus" was the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize, and it's easy to see why.
An enchanted mirror at the Beast's castle allows Belle to see her father whenever she wants. That's a bad idea.
As a kid, Concetta Antico was always 'a bit out of the box', but it took decades for her to discover just how differently she was seeing the world.
The Crisis Text Line's AI-driven chat service has gathered troves of data from its conversations with people suffering life's toughest situations.
Willem Dafoe reviews the strangest canine participants in the Badminster Dog Show.
People abandoned thriving cities in Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley and farther afield at about the same time as a decades-long drought gripped parts of the planet.
Here are the best movies to come out of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Peyton Manning stops by Weekend Update to discuss the NFL playoffs Tom Brady retirement rumors.
The Great Unconformity has baffled geologists for a century. New research points to glaciers being the culprit.
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
Phoenix's new 'heat tsar' is betting on less asphalt, more green canopy and reflective surfaces to cool the sprawling heat island.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
How advancements in battery technology could change attitudes about electric cars.
The Court's new death penalty order is almost too cruel to be believed.
And it needs to end soon.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
While the crossword remains a word game mainstay, what's appropriate has changed with the times.
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
One of the most memorable and controversial calls in NFL Playoff history, the "Tuck Rule" game sent the Patriots on a historic Super Bowl run and left the Raiders stunned in snowy Foxborough.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
Oh, everybody always thinks tigers are about murder and fighting. We know that tigers are mostly about chilling.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
Some of the qualities that make meat "meaty" are hard to reproduce with plant-based alternatives. Should we be focusing on replicating them — or trying to make new, tasty alternatives?
Made with 80% recycled materials, LifeLabs gloves keep your hands warm with less fabric. Their warmth-to-weight ratio is 3.2 times better than comparable gloves thanks to their proprietary WarmLife tech.
A choir and an orchestra performs a rendition of "Jackin' It in San Diego" from the episode "Butterballs."
CBS just would not get on board with the rest of America's broadcast networks.
4-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci reveals to Rich Eisen that he's the one who gave Ving Rhames his iconic nickname back in their college days.
In an era when micro-targeting and algorithms dominate personal tastes, the upstart newsletter's real-time catalog of New York cool-kid sensibility is a terrifically unserious delight.
Kid Rock has says he won't perform anywhere on his 2022 "Bad Reputation Tour" if there are COVID-19 protocols in place. Rock made the announcement in a video on his Facebook page ahead of tickets to his tour going on sale at 10 a.m. today.
On the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar bodyslammed "Jackass" star Wee Man through a table at dinner.
Nowadays, there are registries for everything — including divorce. Two new companies are looking to streamline the process of restocking a home after it's split apart.
But just like the 1998 Tiger Electronics toy that inspired it, the subculture has managed to outlast its novelty and remain active nearly half a decade later — it's no passing meme.
You'll be on the edge of your seat for this mesmerizing round of "Carrot in a Box."
Leaked messages reveal the company has reviewed every Rogan episode and none 'meet the threshold for removal'
For those times when you want to meet a spiritual jester in an alternate dimension, but you've only got an hour to work with.
Dr. Bernard Hsu explains what happened to a 3-year-old child who ingested his mother's bottle of essential oils.
How Microsoft's 20-year-old antitrust battle prepared it for today's techlash.
Social media users in China have called for a boycott of the actor's films, including the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
FC Barcelona were a model soccer club — they had the world's best player (Leo Messi) and were winning every trophy in sight, until things started to sour — both on and off the pitch. This is how one of the world's most successful clubs fell into debt and imploded.
We firmly believe that Mr. DeVito's beloved ham deserves a prized space in our living room.
The classic rocker is sticking to his principles, but he's got a backup plan.