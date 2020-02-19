The Curious Origin Story Behind How '007 Goldeneye' Got Made And Became One Of The Best Games In History
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
It's a love as pure and old as time.
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
Could a new generation of innovative propulsion technologies that harness the power of the wind help the shipping industry clean up its act?
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
We're gaga for her.
During a Cosmo magazine shoot that was filmed for the show, editors tried to "extend" the revealing bikinis worn by two of the contestants, and the results look like they were done with MS Paint.
Is the traditional supply chain a modern automaker's worst enemy?
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
An explosive new theory seeks to solve the mystery of what sank the most famous — and lethal — submarine of the Civil War?
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
The #PayUpHollywood movement is shedding light on the difficulties of being a Hollywood assistant. We asked some to share their stories of working for agents and producers who don't make the best bosses.
With just a little bit of effort, this kit allows you to play countless classic games in a very familiar form factor.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
When you're making the case for the public to choose your fast food establishment over a competitor, "mold" is the last thing you'd want on customers' minds, but Burger King is going all in.
The children of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play on the same L.A. prep-school basketball team. It's a very strange kind of teenage fame.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
Welcome to the Louisiana clinic at the center of the battle that could gut Roe v. Wade.
It's no secret that Americans aren't exactly leading the pack in mathematics.
The first city of the U.S. tech economy is grappling with homelessness, housing affordability, and deteriorating livability. If its leaders don't get their act together, San Francisco just might chase out the booming industry that funds it.
"I'm not sure to this day who wrote my number," explains one unlucky person with their number on the wall.
On Google Maps, Fadwa's Airbnb listing appears very close to Jerusalem. In reality, it isn't.
Intuit has amped up its misleading digital advertising in the wake of a new IRS agreement that bars tax prep companies from burying the agency's Free File program.
This is the most delightful thing you'll watch this week.
The Futuro house was a product of post-war Finland, reflecting the period's faith in technology, the conquering of space, unprecedented economic growth, and an increase in leisure time.
There are a lot of flowery, feel-good narratives around running as exercise—but the reality is, even people who are committed to it hate it.
"I thought lightning never strikes twice in the same place. But my car was hit twice on a slippery road."
The pink princess philodendron is the ultimate Instagram plant, with three-digit price tags to match. The following it cultivated was also ripe for deception.
A YouTuber demonstrates why ceramic knives are super difficult to sharpen on traditional knife sharpening stones — and how, against all odds, he got his sharpened.
In 2018, the owner of Two-Bit History wrote a successful article about mathematician Ada Lovelace. But if you search Google for that article today, you won't find it.
The 2,666 on board the Diamond Princess signed up for a two-week pleasure cruise around east Asia. They ended up at the heart of a global epidemic.
A series of triangular and rectangular platforms create numerous floor levels inside this house in Osaka, Japan.
"Outta my way, I say. This is my door."
For a generation of teens, the fragrance and its iconic ads upheld a bygone image of masculinity.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
Her children were dead before she realized she'd stabbed them. Does she belong in prison?
The actor speaks frankly about everything from his addictive behavior and his divorce to why he lied about that back tattoo.
Archeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old Neolithic well in eastern Europe, which they believe is the oldest wooden structure in the world.
If you're unhappy and you know it, throw up your head.
We are sitting and talking at an amusingly named diner-type location in the Bay Area. I will not be more specific, as Fowler has been stalked by private detectives and others in the aftermath of her extremely viral blog post about sexual harassment at Uber.
With the Long-Term Stock Exchange, Lean Startup guru Eric Ries is building his own Wall Street in Silicon Valley.
Mike Bloomberg is pouring wild amounts of money into campaign-event catering tailored to the region. If he feeds them, will they vote for him?
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.