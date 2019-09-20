The Cruel And Unusual Punishments Of The Victorian Era
From flogging to half-hanging, the punishments exacted on Victorian criminals were beyond brutal.
From flogging to half-hanging, the punishments exacted on Victorian criminals were beyond brutal.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
From flogging to half-hanging, the punishments exacted on Victorian criminals were beyond brutal.
The star quarterback has given paltry amounts to his own charity, but the foundation gives big to his for-profit company.
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
Biden wants to reevaluate Saudi Arabia policy. Here are four questions to guide the review.
This is your chance to own one of the most iconic movie houses of all time.
Neil Young told Howard Stern what made him pull the plug and ditch Spotify — even if it meant forgoing millions of dollars.
In 1996, the soda juggernaut attempted to win the "Cola Wars" with a sweepstakes that "jokingly" included a plane as a prize. Then a 20-year-old student called its bluff.
Ever wanted to find out where your family is really from? This popular DNA test can help you learn more about your ancestors, and connect with long-lost cousins for just $59.
This comes from the Critics Choice Awards, where director Jordan Peele surprised Rising Star Award winner Brandon Perea with a fun video of how he got told he was cast in his latest film.
How does the second mainline Pokemon game released in this year compare to the first one? Here's what the critics have to say so far about "Scarlet" and "Violet."
Thanks to some conveniently located paparazzi, the new pair made their debut…in matching gray sweatpants.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Jared Owen's comprehensive 3D visualization of the Titanic takes you inside the world's most famous shipwreck — from the engine rooms, to the secret rooms, here's everything that was on board.
Because "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong", it's recommended you get insurance for all your trips, from the weekend getaways to the long, business-related ones.
Four friends take a trip out to Houston thinking it might be Tom Brady's last hurrah. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the film releases in cinemas on February 3, 2023.
You might be surprised to learn how many people get behind the wheel after a few drinks.
They can have side effects. But here's what else to consider.
Danny DeVito and his daughter have delightful (and horrified) reactions to various tattoo incarnations of the living legend (and the actor would like you to know rum ham is delicious.)
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go.
This week, in addition to Taylor Swift tour ticket purchase chaos and WWIII trending on Twitter, we've also got some truly surreal clips of Kamala Harris on the TL.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
This is how Disney bungled their 2013 adaptation of "The Lone Ranger" starring Johnny Depp.
Young mother rents a house near Milwaukee. Previous tenant tells her, "Baby, they shouldn't have let you move in."
Shopping for someone with exquisite taste? Here's a few of our favorite high-end gifts.
People who rely on the drug have been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.
It's no wonder he broke his tooth on a lentil.
Former president Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
These people aren't feeling too positive about the direction their countries are headed in.
Welcome to World Cup Rank. With the tournament about to kick off, we've asked our experts to rank the 50 best players featuring at Qatar 2022.
You're guaranteed to go on a journey into outer space, the depths of the ocean, and back in time with this music video. And that's before the drugs kick in!
Dozens of national feminist organizations spoke out in support of the actress. Where were they in May?
It's not just that it's the home of long essays about how his marriage taught Kevin the value of perseverance in the tech world. Though that doesn't help.
Jimmy discovered "RIPJimmyFallon" was trending on Twitter while out for dinner with his wife.
The church extended support to the Senate's Respect for Marriage Act, though apparently not out of a newfound respect for same-sex marriage.
"I've backed myself into a corner here."
Elton John performs what might be his most famous song on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on September 14, 1997. Back when both music and TV was good.
The 30-year-old mega-donor was building a massive, multimillion-dollar Washington operation. Then the gravy train crashed.
Russian attacks have parts of Ukraine cold and in the dark. But in some ways, Ukrainians are already living in a moment that feels frozen in time.
Steve Burns, the erstwhile host of "Blue's Clues" reveals why he decided to take step away from the cameras and addressed the wildest rumors he heard about himself.
A few copy-protection schemes, of varying levels of success, you've possibly run into over the years. Don't lose your code wheel.
A growing body of research is exploring immunotherapy as a way to treat addiction and prevent deadly overdoses.
Here's how BlackBerry, the Canadian smart device company that made smartphones, went from being the world's most popular smartphone to an afterthought over the span of two decades.
A crash course in 16th-century German history? Sold!
The FDA sent a letter to Upside Foods concluding that it had "no further questions" related to its cell-based, chicken-making process.
From School Ties to George Of The Jungle to Bedazzled, Brendan Fraser sat don with GQ to reminisce about some of his iconic roles.
Actress Laila Robins, Steven Martin's wife in the Thanksgiving classic, tells us how her character was originally supposed to be worried that Martin was with another woman, not John Candy.
The autumn wind was harsh that day, my friends. It's the 25th anniversary of Barney's death, which is why we had to reshare this footage.