The Crooked Way Tinder Makes Money
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
A nightmare situation.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
With a good eye for interior design, Lilah and Ollie have made the inside of a tiny house seem quite spacious.
The debate of which pronunciation is actually correct is still not settled.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Darren Aronofsky's 2000 movie is the work of artists who hadn't yet been told what they could and couldn't do.
Apple's take on a GPS tracker for kids is unique but costly.
When asked to deliver a dramatic monologue from a movie, Lisa Gilroy went with a very left-field choice.
Atlanta based skater Shareef Grady made a new set of fans at Westside Provisions District after he caught some air jumping over the staircase.
From "A Few Good Men" to "The West Wing" to "The Trial of the Chicago 7," let's see how all of the renowned screenwriter's work stacks up against itself.
You'd think no one would be stupid enough to book a murderer-for-hire on a website called RentAHitman.com. Bob Innes is here to tell you people are a lot dumber than you realize.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
A minimony has all the components of a normal wedding — ceremony, reception, three-tiered cake — shrunk to pandemic proportions.
I ate my way through "Guy Fieri Food: Cookin' It, Livin' It, Lovin' It." Can't travel because of the pandemic? You still have a passport to Flavortown.
It's not a cover we expected, but it's a cover we deserve.
Drama favors dystopias, but there are ways to revel in hope without sacrificing thrills.
This 4,784-piece star destroyer Lego set is truly gob-smacking. The level of detail here is astounding, and the finished product serves as the showpiece of any collection.
In the most Boston way possible, an early voter explains her excitement and who she's voting for.
The call was an election simulation featuring New Yorker all-stars. Toobin apologized for the "embarrassingly stupid mistake."
We know it's supposed to pose a solution to the tricky issue of having to balance the phone between your shoulder and your ear, but we're not sure this is the solution we needed.
Labour's historic win delivered Ardern a second term while voters punished politicians who embraced populism.
Here's a list of the top 35 scariest movies that get people's heart rates up the most.
Would-be ferry passengers in Greenpoint, Brooklyn learned service had been suspended from a boat operator yelling to them as the ferry passed them by.
If I were to agree to the hall pass, what things do you think I should consider as far as how a hall pass would work? What "terms" should I consider?
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday's debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
Speaking to "60 Minutes" contributor Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the question on everybody's mind: how long will people have to wear masks?
Where the desperation of late-stage meritocracy is so strong, you can smell it.
"I am different. I don't want rights, because rights are gay."
A roundup of 20 up-and-coming comedians recommended by dozens of in-the-know industry sources, including bookers, producers and tastemakers from NBC, Spotify, the Black List and more.
Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania — a critical state for President Donald Trump's reelection chances — will be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day even if they do not have a legible postmark, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The job of a tower rigger is certainly not for the faint of heart.
The trade-in values of old smartphones can be surprisingly high because the trade-in has become a critical piece of the device's lifecycle.
Are you willing to pay $500 for bug-out bags with expensive chocolate and hand lotion for the end of the world?
Starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is about what happens to trailblazing blues artist Ma Rainey and her band in 1927.
Texans alone have already cast over 4 million ballots.
Nunavut, in Canada's north, has managed to keep coronavirus out of its communities.
The man Brendan Sheridan was later arrested for boating under the influence.
Ah, to be a chipmunk dining out daily at its own personal miniature restaurant. Catch a glimpse of Thelonious Chipmunk's delicious world, handcrafted by Atlanta-based food writer Angela Hansberger.
The Merriam-Webster.com Dictionary, which records the "first known use" of most words, has compiled a year-by-year list of words based on their first appearance in print.
"If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," intensive care specialist Professor Hugh Montgomery said.
The idea of what a documentary is has shifted according to what has — and hasn't — been possible during the past hundred years. But the artistic obsessions of their creators have not changed radically in that time.
You see reminders of the bomb's fad appeal every summer on the beach.
Because of the distance, it's not easy to see the duck it has in its talons, but it seems like this bald eagle was finally able to snatch a duck away after stalking the group of ducks for awhile.
Squared up with another man, I relied on anger to cover my fear and love — two things I had learned men should repress. Then I took a hard look at myself
Behind Foxconn's empty buildings, empty factories, and empty promises in Wisconsin.
Guess the cat's out of the bag and in the bowl now.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The title, "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," looks like it was coined by a sentient file server.
Commercials seem to be the new sequels these days.
Here by Labor Day, gone by November. How do halloween costume pop up stores work, and are they actually turning any kind of a profit?
Cooking a proper meal every day is long and tedious, especially when you are consumed by The Fear.
It was love at first fright.