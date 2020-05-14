The Construction Of This Dowel Table Is Oddly Satisfying
With a little patience and less than $100 in building material, this craftsman constructed a dowel table.
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.
There's something beautifully satisfying watching a cat, well, being a cat.
This modified Honda Civic recently broke records during a quarter-mile run. For reference, a top-end Tesla Model S on Ludicrous mode can do 0-60 in about 2.3 seconds.
Stevie the yellow lab was trying to catch the attention of his girlfriend across the fence, and so he, rightfully, decided splashing puddles was the way to go.
How well can tempered glass fare against the full force of a bowling ball?
You don't need to understand Dutch to be able to sit back and enjoy this peculiar video of a man living with a nest of eagle owls, one of the largest owls in the world, setting up their home right outside of his window.
Despite the great scientific strides in diabetes care, the rate of amputations across the country grew by 50% between 2009 and 2015. Diabetics undergo 130,000 amputations each year, often in low-income and underinsured neighborhoods. Black patients lose limbs at a rate triple that of others.
Once you are in the shuttle and strapped in, you are just waiting until the rocket lights. Everything is still until that rocket lights. Then you are really going somewhere.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
The playful aquatic creatures enjoy bouncing rocks and pebbles around. Is it just for fun, or are they driven by deeper instincts?
I started "Taco Bell Quarterly" out of frustration with rejection. I had racked up over 100 rejections from literary agents, who had shown zero response to the essay collection I was peddling.
The agency has shape-shifted to overcome crises for more than two and a half centuries — and emerged as the nation's most trusted institution.
If you've ever thought George Clooney comes off as a extremely likable kind of guy in many of the roles he plays in films, well, it turns out that part at least isn't really an act.
Many phantom limbs were harmed in the making of this video.
With the Chicago Bulls' dynasty momentarily in peril in the 1997 NBA Finals, Scottie Pippen delivered a devastating dis that may have rescued one legacy, rewritten another and destroyed a third.
The vast majority of us have no idea if we were, are, or will be sick. In the absence of any verifiable information, there's nothing to do but live with the knowledge that every action is possibly flawed and potentially fatal.
People from across California and even from outside the state have been driving hours to visit beauty salons in neighboring Sutter and Yuba counties, which have opened their parlors under local guidance despite Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order.
As companies increasingly relocate to urban centers, sprawling, once-trendy corporate campuses like Sears' and Kmart's have been left crumbling in the suburbs.
There's nothing wrong with shedding a tear or 20 from time to time — and is there any better place to turn to for a much-needed cry than the movies?
Light travels at a staggering 186,282 miles per second, but even with the speed of light, the distance between Earth and Mars seems incredibly vast when you watch the travel take place in this data visualization.
Here's a bit of Marvel movie trivia: without the Star Wars director's "Howard the Duck" movie from the 1980s, the Wachowskis would never have had the technology to make "The Matrix." Here's how one of the biggest flops, wuxia films and wire work started a small revolution.
This visa-free archipelago in Norway is the northernmost year-round settlement in the world, and its capital, Longyearbyen, is home to people from more than 50 countries.
A first-time researcher published a new mathematical study on number theory. The twist? He's also serving a 25-year murder sentence behind bars.
The comedic actor, who died Friday at age 86, never dug a hole he couldn't emerge from triumphantly.
Just as the 2011 tsunami in Japan revealed the hidden pieces of the ocean floor, the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing ugly truths about our way of life.
Every day this world is getting a little bit stranger for us.
The choir practice case is a primary example of super-spreading, but there have been others — notably gatherings on a cruise ship and at a funeral, an international conference and in a women's prison.
"We've had torrential rains in northern Illinois. I suppose the the storm drains leading to the sewers under this lot were submerged, and the air had trouble escaping the normal way as it filled with water, so it just blew a hole in the pavement."
In order to minimize accidents and fatalities, cities must design to accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in an equitable manner. Most Dutch cities do this. America and Canada? Not so much.
As the site's popularity booms during our current health crisis, some worry their NSFW content will be purged.
Conspiracy theorists claim — without evidence — that coronavirus death figures have been inflated, the lockdown is unlawful and Bill Gates is somehow responsible for it all.
After receiving a trove of documents from the whistleblower, I found myself under surveillance and investigation by the US government.
If they'd just stopped to consider this further, the issues with this method of transportation would have been very transparent and not earth-shattering at all.
Copper masks are more expensive than typical cloth ones. Are they worth the cost?
Audiences are more splintered than ever, and even the most popular television series can't seem to generate the same level of discussion as "Thrones." But there's reason to think the TV monoculture isn't gone forever.
There are many ways to make an U-turn. This is not a way we'd recommend.
The comedian and famous TV dad from "Full House" talks about his career, what people don't know about him and advice from Don Rickles.
It's a conversation way easier said than done.
Here's why Harley-Davidson is struggling to attract younger riders.
It's got everything you'd want in a residence: hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and a 25th century star ship smack in the middle of your home.
Football is a dangerous sport, especially when your opponent is a guard dog.
Alexa can tell you the weather. Siri knows a few jokes. In China, voice-computing company iFlytek built similar smart assistants beloved by users. But its tech is also helping the government listen in.
A lot of coordinated choreography was required to make the scene appear to be one take with no cuts.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The American pattern of development creates the illusion. Today we are in the process of seeing that illusion destroyed… and with it, the prosperity we have come to take for granted.