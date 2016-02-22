The Cleaning Of This Heavy Carpet Is Extremely Satisfying
We're not sure we would ever want to spend 40 minutes cleaning a carpet, but we love to watch other people do it.
We're not sure we would ever want to spend 40 minutes cleaning a carpet, but we love to watch other people do it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Computers powered by entire stars, built by alien civilizations, might be a tell-tale sign of extraterrestrial intelligence, says Anders Sandberg of Oxford's Future of Humanities Institute.
Say you wanted to turn a photo you took into a whole shower curtain, what kind of shower curtain would you choose to have?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We're not sure we would ever want to spend 40 minutes cleaning a carpet, but we love to watch other people do it.
I've been with my husband 14 years, married 11 of those. Before we married, I discovered he had female friends and exes that he kept secret from me.
Managing a team or workplace according to feminist principles means infusing everything you do with inclusive values.
"The next toss, I smashed the window. I just had no idea the first would bounce off the glass."
Many people who have found fame on TikTok are struggling with mental health issues.
We're not in the business of kink shaming, but this collection of images perhaps shouldn't pique anything.
Wait for it.
How China's biggest audio platform funded one man's frat boy dreams.
Parenting advice on gun ownership, fatherhood and pushy in-laws.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's a satisfying breakdown of a little-seen 1967 French-Italian comedy masterpiece.
A captivating new history helps us see the humble filing cabinet's sweeping influence on modern life.
Meet Sean Kickham, a Natasha Bedingfield fan who wishes you'd all just chill out a little.
Ben Stephens tweeted a math hack that went viral and people are wondering why their teachers didn't teach them this method in the first place.
But many raise concerns about health of U.S. political system
It's one thing to see it on the ground level. It's another thing entirely to see it while you're on a plane.
The red clamp goes on positive, the black clamp goes on negative
Sure, it's healthy and yes, it's ethical, but as some of the country's most exciting young chefs are showing, vegan dining is suddenly becoming something way more surprising: delicious.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin returned to the network eight months after he exposed himself during a Zoom call — costing him his job at The New Yorker.
Promised garlic fries, I set out to determine which ballpark offers the best casual fan.
I was prepared to admit that my vision of this coffeemaker changing my life was laughably unreasonable and, frankly, pathetic. But I have to be honest: it has changed my life, in that I am now a person deeply obsessed with this coffeemaker.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
Yield-chasing investors are snapping up single-family homes, competing with ordinary Americans and driving up prices. (From April, 2021.)
According to a new study, renting costs less per month in the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.
They say you are what you own, but Twitter makes a convincing case that, actually, you are what you get owned for.
Ever wonder what you look like to someone who's almost a foot taller than you are? Here's a trick for you to see yourself from their eyes.
There are strong indications that a mysterious boom heard in and around San Diego was from a supersonic aircraft on a training mission off the coast.
Here's how viewers in different countries heard Michael Scott freaking out over Toby.
Admins announced yesterday that the gift-giving platform will shut down after 2021
The "Beauty Myth" author has gone from being a feminist icon to an anti-vaxxer banned by Twitter. But she's always struggled with the truth.
With Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam expected to reach its lowest water level in decades, here's a comparison of what it used to look like back in 1941.
Young explorers and retirees alike are donning sturdy boots and reconnecting with the great outdoors on long trails all over the world.
"Obviously, it's quite a big turnaround from what it was."
That hard-to-believe instant-cash offer telling you your car is somehow worth more than you paid for it? You might be able to get even more.
One year after a young pilot crashed a German airliner into the remote French Alps — a suicide and mass homicide that transfixed and horrified the world — Joshua Hammer investigates what really happened that day. (2016)
The question might be casual, but the answer you'd elicit is far from it.
The prescription drug market has proven hard to change.
A growing number of women, many members of the Free Birth Society run by Emilee Saldaya, are making the controversial choice to give birth without any medical assistance whatsoever.
Cory Olsen, aka The Tolkien Professor, answers fan questions about 'The Lord Of The Rings,' Tolkien and more.
2020 was an historically bloody year, and as lockdowns ease and life starts to seem halfway normal again, experts are bracing for the worst.
The new extended cut finally resurrects such scenes as Iggy and Spike's rap about overthrowing President Koopa.
Billionaire Jack Ma was on top of the world, and one of China's biggest success stories. Then everything came crashing down.
Swing voters in Pueblo, Colorado's "Steel City," say they are getting frustrated with a US representative they see as more focused on her own celebrity than her constituents.