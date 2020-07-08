'The Boys' Are Back In Town In This Exhilarating Teaser Trailer For Season 2
The superhero drama is returning to Amazon Prime on September 4, 2020.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
A Redditor who goes by the username "Mr Griff" shared photographs over the weekend of a recent excursion up to his attic where he discovered the dilapidated remains of an entire house.
In which the spunky little hero Donald and his imaginary publicist John must boldly battle the evil international organization Antifa.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
In areas where the coronavirus pandemic has waned enough for real reopenings, families are trying to bring some happiness back into their lives.
"They'll kill me. They'll kill me," Mr. Floyd said, according to a body camera transcript in court filings by Thomas Lane, a former officer who wants the charges against him dismissed.
This old-timey tractor that utilizes the power of steam is a beast on wheels.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
The "New Stuff" that you'll see here is the result of my journey into the world of digital art.
"It's like a horror movie when you're watching like a monster inch its way towards you and you haven't no way out, you have nowhere to run."
It's been 10 years since LeBron made the free-agency move heard around the sports world, but for the teams that lost out, it's been a decade of trying to figure out what went wrong that fateful summer.
Their fates are wholly entwined: "You get the Trump stink on you, it's hard to get it off."
This little girl did not even let her father get a chance to brush her hair before complaining that he was terrible at it.
Surprisingly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the issues head on.
After 10-ish years of second-hand shopping, I've started to ask myself a lot of questions about the clothes I've been buying, like, "Did someone die in this?" or, "Have thrift stores always been this pricy?" (the answer to the former being, "yeah, probably"). In the absense of any conclusive answers, I tried to get the data myself.
UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering COVID-19 patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions.
Makers of therapy bots say they can help manage the 'tsunami' of latent mental illness emerging with the stress of the pandemic and unemployment. But are they ready?
How Michael Render — a rapper from Atlanta who also happens to be a Second Amendment-loving, Bernie Sanders-boosting, unapologetically pro-Black businessman —became one of the loudest and most original political voices in the country.
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
The disgraced financier wove a tangled web of high society types, corporate bigwigs and academic elites. A clear picture is challenging, but here's a partial accounting.
Rich Benoit announced to his over 700,000 YouTube subscribers that he was selling his latest Tesla project in favor of purchasing a gas powered vehicle. Within hours the video was taken down for violating community guidelines.
Edwin Sarkissian is about to witness the strength of this fire hose.
Well, well, well, the prodigal human returns.
From a roadrunner snacking on a big fence lizard to a cormorant taking the plunge for a sardine supper, the winners of the National Audubon Society's 2020 Audubon Photography Awards have been announced and they're extraordinarily breathtaking.
What makes ships mysteriously slow down or even stop as they travel, even though their engines are working properly?
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
Arizona's governor claimed "it's safe out there." Then coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
The decision watered down the Affordable Care Act's "contraceptive mandate," allowing employers and universities to opt out of providing health insurance coverage for contraception for religious or moral reasons.
This DIY electric bicycle is extremely illegal and extremely fun.
The president criticized those calling for removal of controversial monuments.
It's been so strong that a beach has sunk into the water.
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
Futon salesman Jason Padgett cared little about anything beyond partying and chasing girls, then one fateful night changed him forever.
I can spit anywhere I want. I can smoke big-ass cigars. I can grit my teeth to show that I'm not exactly happy with how close you're getting to my PT Cruiser.
How is a freshly-arrived publicist going to handle the difficult job of dealing with the reactions of Harper's Magazine's "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate"?
Kanye West's Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed many things.
If racism were thought of as a mental disorder, would it help the efforts to make the world a less racist place, or make them harder?
The real horror is the one that already exists in our daily lives.
President Trump's niece was a family outcast. Her new book casts a cold light on the relatives she describes as dysfunctional.
Workers were barely getting by before the pandemic, and the situation has only grown more desperate since then.
We could watch these guys do this for hours.
Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-only courses in the US this fall semester.
