'I HAVE NO ATTACHMENT TO THIS CITY'

2 diggs theverge.com

The tech workers in Silicon Valley know you want them gone. They knew it when you protested their buses. They knew it when you trashed their scooters. They definitely knew it when you scrawled "die techie scum" on the sidewalk. But guess what? They don't even want to be here! In fact, they're already packing their bags.

A COMPLETE TAKEOVER

1 digg jezebel.com

The officers staggered across the steps, blocking the protesters from what has long been the symbolic center of public protest in America. Wearing army fatigues and body armor, they looked like what they were: an army occupying ground.

BRINGING OUT THE BEST IN US

1 digg saturdayeveningpost.com

A growing branch of therapy relies on our natural affinity for these majestic animals to help clients process emotions, catalyze change, and treat physical and mental health conditions.

