The Bon Appétit Chefs Hilariously React To What YouTube Commenters Think Of Them
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
"This is what you asked for?"
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Going without sleep for too long will kill you but scientists haven't known why. Newly published work suggests that the answer lies in an unexpected part of the body.
Inside the Times newsroom in the hours after Tom Cotton's op-ed went live.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Adam Ragusea explains how to capture wild yeast in effort to make sourdough bread.
Oil tanker Willowy was on its course to its next destination on May 31 when senior officers aboard it were called to the bridge as it turns out, their ship, along with four other vessels in the vicinity, had all started to sail in circles and were about to converge.
While we're all indoors watching Netflix more than ever these days, the best offerings on the streaming service vary widely based on your geographic location. Here are the countries with the highest rated movies and TV shows available on the service.
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
How a bounty of digital evidence led to the downfall of one of the nation's deadliest poaching crews.
In the northern region of La Rioja, one medieval town has suffered a particularly deadly outbreak. And in such a tight-knit community, suspicion and recrimination can spread as fast as the virus.
"The scary moment, I didn't even know occurred until after I got home and showed the footage to a friend. Seriously, this moment had me completely in the dark. I had no idea I came so close to being hit by this car."
William Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified Thursday during preliminary hearings.
The tech workers in Silicon Valley know you want them gone. They knew it when you protested their buses. They knew it when you trashed their scooters. They definitely knew it when you scrawled "die techie scum" on the sidewalk. But guess what? They don't even want to be here! In fact, they're already packing their bags.
Don't watch to touch anything while out in public these days? Who could blame you? With the Snapback Glove, you won't have to. It hangs at your side and slips on in a jiffy to protect your hands. Get it for $33.99.
The landslide was more than 2,000 feet wide and 500 feet high.
Military commanders are finally speaking out against Trump.
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
This privateer is developing a way to power the world with water and borax.
How I found home networking nirvana with a powerline connection, a form of home networking that might be called poor man's ethernet. No drilling involved.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
What could've been a Tesla troubler will now have to settle for being the most expensive car never made.
The officers staggered across the steps, blocking the protesters from what has long been the symbolic center of public protest in America. Wearing army fatigues and body armor, they looked like what they were: an army occupying ground.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"This is what you asked for?"
With a limited medical system, Canada's largest and least populated territory has imposed a strict lockdown. It's the only state-level jurisdiction on the continent to be spared infection.
It's all the simple pleasures in life rolled into one video: naps, a nice sip of cold water and koalas.
Sweden should have done more to combat the coronavirus, the epidemiologist behind a national strategy that avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries said on Wednesday.
In the time that U.S. deaths have increased from 100 to more than 100,000, the S&P 500 has gone up 20 percent.
Luca Stricagnoli came to rock with just a simple acoustic guitar and he delivers.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
The successful launch and landing of Falcon 9 marks the first time an orbital-class rocket has flown and landed five times.
A growing branch of therapy relies on our natural affinity for these majestic animals to help clients process emotions, catalyze change, and treat physical and mental health conditions.
Stories from a country that was wildly unprepared for a pandemic.
You shouldn't put any of these things in the toilet, but, for science, what is the largest physical thing you can flush? A YouTuber finds out.
As he began to speak about reforming the LAPD during his Wednesday evening press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called this an "urgent moment" for the city, "an inflection point."
Rural Oklahoma communities are desperate to hand the reins to management companies that say they're turnaround experts. Instead some companies failed the hospitals, bled them dry and expedited their demise.
The default wallpaper of Windows XP is permanently etched into our collective consciousness. It's estimated to be one of the most widely seen photographs in history. Here's the story of how it became so ubiquitous.
As mass demonstrations against police brutality continue across the country, thousands gather in New York to demonstrate against generations of police brutality and racial injustice in America.
YouTube channel "MotivationHub" recently posted an inspirational snippet from a London Real interview with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, in which he shares some life advice and reveals the motivation and meaning he finds in capturing photography from space.
The architecture of Stanley Kubrick's films are as fundamental as the characters.
Government officials enjoy broad protections against lawsuits and that includes rogue cops.
Mud blister worms make their homes in the shells of oysters and other shellfish, where they weaken their hosts.
Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown at Kids Invent Stuff put together a waterfall swing and have the time of their lives.
An analysis of COVID-19's spread in Japan suggests theaters may not be especially susceptible to outbreaks — provided the right guidelines are in place.
A new study may explain a universal phenomenon: the tendency to speak with our hands.
This dad and his son constructed a tube between two tanks and the fish immediately had to check out the other side.
Our drain pipes, reservoirs, power lines, roads, sewage systems, and more are all designed based on past climate data. But with the climate crisis comes the uncomfortable realization that the past can't predict what we'll need in the future.
Daniel Thorson went into a silent retreat in mid-March, meditating through 75 coronavirus news cycles, Boris Johnson's hospitalization, social distancing and sourdough starter. Now he's catching up.
A daring driver took three cars as far as they could physically go without motor oil.