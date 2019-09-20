The Big Difference Between How Flight Attendants Treat Nasty Vs. Nice Passengers
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Happy Prime Day! Amazon is running its major mid-year sale on June 21 to 22. We're definitely surprised to see the big sale come early, but we're jumping in with both feet.
It's like watching 35 years of someone's life be condensed into a surreal six-minute video.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Funnyman Dave Chappelle joined The Foo Fighters on stage at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, for a rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep.'
Italy's cheap homes bonanza continues to lure hundreds of interested buyers, despite the pandemic. But what happens once someone takes the plunge and invests their (small) chunk of change in a crumbling corner of a remote town?
Clerks at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores are being constantly monitored by a voice of god that can intervene from thousands of miles away.
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
The term "unindicted co-conspirators" generally refers to individuals for whom there is insufficient evidence to bring charges or who have cut a deal. "Legally, it wouldn't make sense to call informants co-conspirators," said one legal expert.
Step up your storage with a 256GB micro SD card for just $26, or go with a 512GB card for just $62.
"I believe in communism. Rom-communism that is. If Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy — then so can we."
The first U.S. cruise ship set sail Sunday evening from PortMiami with volunteer passengers, a major milestone after the cruise industry shutdown for 15 months.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We have so many questions, from the two toilets in a bathroom to the creepy spectating chair in the bedroom.
Onscreen, NY1 seems like a happy family, but a lawsuit exposed the tumult behind the scenes.
When tennis players are picking a ball at tournaments, the fluff is what they're looking for.
The musician's next release is the most ambitious yet in her ongoing project to re-record every album within her back catalogue.
On Sunday, the Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden. Here are 30 other shows happening this summer to help welcome back live music.
If you had to flee in a car and drive across hot lava, what would that do to your tires?
Mike Rothschild, the author of the new book "The Storm Is Upon Us," is very concerned about QAnon's "true believers." The FBI agrees.
In Wellness Theories, Tonya Papanikolov, holistic nutritionist and founder of Rainbo, talks about the magic of mushrooms, yoga, meditation, the Sedona method and why she quit coffee.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"It's not gambling — it's just taking chances with your money."
Hundreds of years ago, people developed ingenious methods to secure their letters from prying eyes and they did it with only paper, adhesive and folds.
Prime Day is nice and all, but Huckberry is also running a big sale on some of our favorite sunglasses, shorts, shoes and other stylish accessories.
Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
Oliver explains how PACE or Property Assessed Clean Energy can actually be detrimental to home owners seeking financial assistance for home improvements.
I don't know what I expected, but certainly not this.
Hackers used one worker's login information to penetrate the Law Department's network after officials failed to implement a simple security measure.
Is it a stew or a steak? It's somehow both — in the best possible way.
As the postseason limps toward the finish line, one thing is clear: Try as they might, the NBA's players can't handle the cruel grind of another season like this.
Amazon is quick on the draw this year, and their best-selling smart speaker is only $24.99 right now.
Lucas Covolan kept Torquay in the game with a special goal, but that wasn't enough for his team in the end.
His platform on Fox News made him a big player in Donald Trump's circle. Off camera, he shapes the coverage of Trump's world and Fox's own internal politics.
The so-called "living pharmacy" will be able to manufacture pharmaceuticals from inside the body.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has one of the most highly sophisticated counterfeiting rackets in the world. Here's how they've made near replica $100 bills, which they've passed off to various countries.
A new report reveals which U.S. metropolitan areas have the highest percentage of homes valued at $1 million or more.
More Americans are leaving their job. Is the workplace undergoing a revolution — or just a post-pandemic spasm?
On the one hand, it'd be great to see this in action — but it might be best just to stay out of the way of this implement.
Surveillance expert Chris Gilliard reflects on 2020's racial justice protests, the hypocrisy of tech companies' commitments and where we are one year later.
The m15 R5 is Alienware's first laptop with an AMD CPU in more than a decade.
Jess Fishlock scored a sweet consolation for the OL Reign in their 2-1 loss against the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.
The Barstool-ification of the GOP could reconfigure its cultural politics for a generation.
Some people are heading back to the office just so they can stop feeling like a hot mess.
In the Brazilian league Aderlan de Lima Silva from Red Bull Bragantino flicked in this nifty goal against Flamengo.
The US Army has hidden or downplayed the extent to which its firearms disappear, significantly understating losses and thefts even as some weapons are used in street crimes. The Army's pattern of secrecy and suppression dates back nearly a decade.
Remote technology could save lives by monitoring health from home or outside the hospital. It could also push patients and health care providers further apart.