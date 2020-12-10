The Amount Of Water Trapped In This Tree Is Almost Unreal
"We started to cut the tree up to move it and that's when it started pouring water. It poured water for about 3-4 minutes."
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie starring LeBron James.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.
"I was attempting to be a good son when I had the rest of what little innocence I had left ripped away."
Beware of anyone who claims to be your mom's "friend."
As the pandemic set in, the shows that stood out to me most were those that transported me — especially when they made me laugh.
When Jesse Lenz moved into his wife's childhood farmhouse he felt no connection to the place… until he was forced to see his new home through his children's eyes
Farmers in the Alps have sworn by "heubad" — or hay bathing — for centuries.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Hannah Nalley recorded her mom's reaction to Cardi B's "WAP" in real time as she heard the actual lyrics, proving the song is not for the faint of heart.
When two otters lost their longtime lovers earlier this year, they became quite lonely. Thanks to an otters-only dating site, "Fishing for Love," they found each other amid a global pandemic and are living happily otter after.
What better way to while away the monotonous indoor hours than with a repeat viewing of the 2001 classic "The Wedding Planner" on Netflix?
In 2018, Amazon paid $0 in US federal income tax on $11 billion in profits before taxes. How did they pull that one off?
Cydia, one of the first app stores on iPhone, is suing Apple, alleging anti-competitive behavior.
News that Airbnb is set to double its share price in its IPO debut caught its CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky by surprise.
It's been an amazing 42-year ride for the world's most famous zookeeper. Even in retirement, his legacy will continue to impact the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
When a mad scientist gets stuck inside all the time, he's inevitably going to try something like this.
Many studies have shown that passengers are unlikely to contract COVID-19 on public transit. An NYU study suggests that transit-riding behaviors like avoiding eye contact and looking down at screens or books might also be keeping riders safe.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday that America was headed toward the conditions that resulted in the American Civil War after a caller asked whether conservatism would ever dominate US culture again.
Bob Odenkirk becomes a John Wick-esque vigilante in the upcoming thriller, being released on February 19, 2021.
Trump's attitude toward the coronavirus crisis may actually have been a bonus for some men.
The case, however? Not so much.
When cities struggle, it's only because they're set up on the backs of rich people's whims.
There apparently were some pesky kids inside this Aldi.
Our choices reflect and determine who we are.
If I hold still enough, maybe this human will leave me alone.
Overweight men and women who exercised six days a week lost weight; those who worked out twice a week did not.
I'm not trying to ruin "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for you. Quite the contrary. I'm trying to heighten it. I'm trying to deepen it.
It extraordinary how a simple chemical combination can light up a dark sky.
A Ponzi scheme in paradise?
The poor teacher initially thought he had done something wrong to offend his students. Turns out it was very much the opposite.
The television host, 62, said in a tweet that "anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
We spoke to Professor Eduard Vieta Pascual, one of the world's leading bipolar experts.
Marques Brownlee has some good things to say about the headphones themselves. Not so much so for the Smart Case.
Working-class tennants in early-20th-century New York faced an ongoing crisis. Housing was a barely regulated sector of the American economy, and developers constructed tenements as cheap, dirty investment schemes that lured in workers who had nowhere else to go.
Slack wanted to stay independent. But in a landscape dominated by tech giants, that proved impossible.
This is also what Radiohead sounds to Radiohead fans.
I took my Jeep loaded to the brim with metal and made bank.
When a body is reduced, all at once, to a crude dichotomy of hot and cold, what happens to your soul?
After a successful high-altitude test flight, Elon Musk's SpaceX's latest next-generation rocket prototype met an explosive, fiery end.
Why would I want to watch celebrities shop for multimillion-dollar mansions while I get priced out of my own city?
Ever wonder how subway tile got so popular? How about weird apartment radiators? We take a look at how previous epidemics shaped design history.
This grandma might have some questionable design choices but she's 103, so step off.
James Robert Schweitzer lost his security clearance over medical marijuana. What the feds say happened next is completely off the rails.
Kids catch and spread coronavirus half as much as adults, Iceland study confirms.
Sometimes bookcases can't take the weight of too many books. In the case of this one, it couldn't even take the weight of itself.
The star's spectacularly misjudged performance as a gay Broadway actor in Ryan Murphy's equally tone-deaf Netflix musical is a new low for Hollywood.