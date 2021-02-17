CNN's Brianna Keilar Fact-Checks Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Slam Of Green New Deal
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott incorrectly blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a winter storm.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
The jet stream carried freezing Arctic air deep into the South Central region of the United States.
This same thing happened a decade ago, but limited steps were taken to prevent it from happening again.
Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures," offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat.
In the midst of Texas's weather-induced blackout, the Colorado City mayor Tim Boyd posted his thoughts to Facebook: "No one owes you [or] your family anything," he said. "I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!"
Lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power-generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans across the state during a major winter storm.
