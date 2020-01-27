Tesla On Autopilot Goes Haywire, Drives Into Stopped Truck In Front Of It
I'm wondering why it started moving when the car carrier truck in front of me was stopped… how all sensors suddenly ignored the giant semi. I have reported this to Tesla.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Evans, Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz cannot stop talking about smart parking, or "smaht pahk."
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Josip Ilicic, a Slovenian soccer player for the Italian club Atalanta, scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick .
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
"What we are facing now is an extreme, severe and abrupt public health crisis."
Here's a bird's eye view of six state-backed information operations on Twitter and how they evolved over the last decade.
The best moment of "Kate & Leopold" is when Natasha Lyonne for some reason totally messes up the action of pressing an elevator button.
Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is claiming that he helped hundreds of thousands of people get health insurance.
The NBA legend's shocking death casts his life in a confusing glow.
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
Most traffic jams are unnecessary, and this deeply irks mathematicians who specialize in traffic flow. They reserve particular vitriol for local transport engineers.
Once heralded as the next Nike, the sportswear giant has been hurt by slumping sales and unflattering revelations about its corporate culture.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin for this striking image of a metro station in Moscow.
Data rules everything in the business world and, if you want to get ahead, you have to know how to manage and analyze data. This bundle dives into multiple data analytics tools and programs, and it's just $49 now.
Sometimes a home is best left to simplicity. In the case of this Vermont cabin, Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig wanted to design a house that didn't detract from its abundantly wooded surroundings.
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
Terra Fondriest shoots Ozark life with unmatched intimacy — a challenge in a place awash with stereotypes. But she's simply capturing what she knows.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
A former Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI breaks down the many myths about detecting deception.
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away?
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
The adaptogens in your latte probably aren't calming you down.
In the annals of most world religions, a quick walk-on from an alien would not, at least on the surface, seem particularly strange.
The live documentary from Spike Jonze about the band will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 24.
The Blink XT2 smart security system is on sale starting at just $79.99 for a one-camera setup. It works both indoors and out, and lasts up to two years on a single set of batteries.
We're at the point where 5G (like the blockchain or AI) now exists as a sort of policy pixie dust to be sprinkled around generously by lobbyists and K Street beggars looking to wow luddite lawmakers, even if the underlying arguments often make no coherent sense.
Only three such blasts have ever been detected by scientists, making them an extremely rare and weird phenomenon that can teach us about how stars form.
Lundy recorded his time in books of sketches, from training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, shipping out across the Atlantic from New York harbor, arriving in Cherbourg, France, to front line duty before his wounding in combat in late 1944.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
Ten years ago today Apple revealed the iPad, the tablet that was supposed to change the world.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Mush in pouches, dehydrated everything and endless jerky. Why are we eating like it's the end times?
The director talks candidly about anxiety, movie obsessions and his beloved terrier, Zzuni.
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.
Writer Carson Vaughan and his wife, Mel, take a canoe trip down a not-always-pleasant river in the Nebraska sandhills, the Dismal — also known as "Divorce River."
Colin O'Brady completed the first solo crossing of the Antarctic landmass under his own power and with no resupplies in 2018. His record almost never happened.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
We hope you don't get carsick from this.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.