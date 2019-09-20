Tenacious D Honor The Who's Rock Opera 'Tommy' In Glamorous Fashion With New Music Video
The rock duo's take on The Who's 1969 record "Tommy" will be physically released and proceeds will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety.
The rock duo's take on The Who's 1969 record "Tommy" will be physically released and proceeds will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"I thought I was rescuing one!"
E3 is cancelled for the year (maybe forever), so the closest we're getting is Geoff Keighley's big online extravaganza.
The financial crisis made comedian Bill Burr paranoid, so in 2017 he told Howard Stern what he did in order to escape Los Angeles, where he was living at the time, if things got out of hand.
Ryan Kelley declared "war" on Capitol steps and urged followers to meddle with voting machines.
Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is number 11. Don't worry, Marvel fans: "Avengers: Endgame" is on there, too.
Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film "Nope" stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer and others who band together against a UFO that's tormenting their isolated town.
A Democrat-led committee has spent almost a year investigating the events before, during and after the riots to put together a broader picture of the Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. What can we expect from these hearings?
Wanna get zen via blue light? A happier, healthier and more mindful life is, supposedly, one finger tap away.
The rock duo's take on The Who's 1969 record "Tommy" will be physically released and proceeds will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety.
A group of golf players, including former championship winners like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, will not be permitted in US-based PGA circuits.
The new recalls are related to Jif peanut butter, which was recalled last month due to contamination concerns.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Scholars and citizens from Sweden explain why they enjoy paying numerous types of tax, and how Sweden's financials are ranked among one of the highest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world.
A TV version of the 1992 film "A League Of Their Own" is coming to Prime video on August 12, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and more.
Grammy and Emmy winner Queen Latifah stopped by "Hot Ones" and reminisced about her career while eating the hottest wings like a pro.
Researchers are just beginning to understand the strange symptoms they can cause.
Pick between an 18×18 or 20×26 pillowcase, and float off to slumber land on a massive "baggie" of Sour Diesel.
In the waters of Western Australia, a harrowing moment for a sea turtle under attack from a tiger shark turned into a victorious escape.
Outside of philanthropy, there's nothing better you can do with your money than to build an enormous and entertaining fountain, as demonstrated by the delightful 300-year-old Wasserspiele of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe.
Will Adam Sandler finally win an Oscar for playing a worn-out NBA scout in the LeBron James produced sports drama "Hustle"?
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Paleontologist Dr. Hans Sues reminds us that "Jurassic Park" was an entertainment movie, and not a science documentary, while answering dinosaur questions from the Internet.
If you're looking to purchase your first home, SmartAsset says these cities are worth settling down in.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Under "RRR's" surface is a potent blast of Hindu nationalism.
Trevor Noah called out Phil Mickelson for beating around the bush when it came to the real reason why he was ditching the PGA Tour for the new Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf Series.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
The thing is, he's a beaver.
Kimmel demanded answers for why nothing has been done to tackle mass shootings since Biden entered the White House, in the President's first in-person interview with a late-night TV host since he came to power.
An expert in nothing relating to women, attractiveness or having fun in the summer gives you the best advice on how to live your "hot girl summer" to the fullest.
Testifying before the House oversight committee, she describes seeing her teacher and classmates shot, and covering herself in her friend's blood to appear dead to the shooter.
Ever wondered what Obama wearing goth makeup would look like? Well, now you don't have to.
College baseball features a lot of filthy language and middle fingers, and we need Jomboy's lip reading skills to decipher it all.
"Beverly Hills Cop" was the biggest hit of 1984 but studio executives almost completely sabotaged the project by giving it to Sylvester Stallone.
Musk's wild rants about Twitter bots and Joe Biden are designed to distract everyone from the financial disaster he faces at Tesla.
MTV used to matter to a generation of young people, and it could have adapted to the rise of the internet and social media but decided instead to become a "Ridiculousness" rerun machine. What went wrong?
Superpower wars are back. Can the Global South find inspiration from the nonaligned movement?
This week, we've also got "Welcome to my world" and unexpected Pride month partnerships.
An animated map of explosions in the war in Ukraine over the past three months, according to data by Liveuamap and put together by Aleksandr Filonichev.
How do you raise kids in a country that seems to hate them?
A new exhibit focuses on the Egyptians left out of the story of the most famous archeological find of the 20th century.
Why groundwater near structures travels in a way that's contrary to what you'd expect.
The original movie trailer for "Aliens" left something to be desired so a brave editor decided to make matters into his own hands.
Someone asked Reddit what weird and obscure words they could rattle off in an instant, and the responses definitely taught us something new.
Here's a fascinating breakdown from an engineering perspective of what caused Air France Flight 4590 to crash
The Tesla founder's simple strategy to making decisions and leading organizational success.
The NY Post brought back an old internet optical illusion and got people on Twitter talking about it all over again. Can you spot the hidden tiger?