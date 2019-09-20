Tehran Doesnt Have Google Street View So This Guy Filmed The Streets Of The City And It's A Rare Glimpse Of An Iran You Might Haven't Seen Before
Bahador Hadizadeh gives a peek into the cityscape of Tehran that few outsiders have seen before.
Bahador Hadizadeh gives a peek into the cityscape of Tehran that few outsiders have seen before.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How can a business that makes video games be one of the most despised companies in America? Here's a deep dive into how EA ruined its reputation.
Herewith is a report card summarizing who best rose to the very unique occasion that was 2021.
Bahador Hadizadeh gives a peek into the cityscape of Tehran that few outsiders have seen before.
Artificial microhook structure enables the creation of microdevices for monitoring plants.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Even if we don't see a written-out master plan, the banning of books, the attacks on teaching real US history, the efforts to push out professors with views that transgress official US policy: In their myriad forms, these actions tell us that it's important to powerful people to restrict what ideas people can access.
Gong Yoo and Bae Doona take Korean drama to uncharted territory.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
In 2018 Dominos overtook Pizza Hut in total sales and has never looked back. Here's how the once-loved Pizza brand lost its way and slipped into irrelevance.
Seeking $10 billion in damages from a decade and a half of shoot outs and killings, the unprecedented litigation aimed to succeed where gun violence victims north of the border are all but guaranteed to fail, asking a Massachusetts federal court to hold 10 U.S.-based companies accountable for their products' impact abroad.
Sam Parker's grandfather taught him to love chess, a joy he rediscovered in the pandemic, along with a deeper understanding of its positive effects on mental and emotional health.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
MetaBallStudios takes you 20,000 leagues under the sea in this eye-popping 3D comparison of the deepest known shipwrecks.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
Charles Berthoud discovers that a bass guitar sounds incredible with cello strings.
When economic inequality rises, concern for others dips.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, click here to find out if you made the list.
Jomboy flags this one play from the
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl that might have left fans scratching their heads.
Grab yourself a slurpee and settle in for a weird conspiracy story that will blow your curiosity door wide open.
How six people vanished without a trace in 2021, confounding investigators and leaving loved ones disturbed by their sudden disappearances.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's the mindbogglingly insane way that Nick Leeson bankrupted one of England's oldest banks.
A look back at startups large and small that didn't make it.
2021 was not a particularly strong year for video games, or much else for that matter, but there were some certified bangers, games that slapped and a few remasters of awesome games from the past that I enjoyed purely for nostalgic reasons.
Bruce Wayne's, played by Pattinson, integrity is questioned as Gotham slips into chaos. However The Bat seems to have found his match in The Cat, as the duo begin to equate vengeance and justice.
It's an image that's burned into our cultural memory: Joan Didion, perched aloofly behind the wheel of her 1969 Corvette Stingray, a cigarette dangling from her fingers.
Now that it's cold outside, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
A donkey in Arkansas experiences complete unbridled joy when gifted this blue ball.
Before taking off for the holidays, the four long-standing hosts of "The View" had a message for executive producer Brian Teta: We're tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts.
Made with a proprietary material called WarmLife, this incredible jacket can keep us cozy in terrible weather without ever weighing us down.
Frankie Muniz has gone through a lot in his life, but Bryan Cranston has done something for him that's unlike any actor.
Some modelers fear Omicron could bring the deadliest phase of the pandemic yet.
A taxi driver sacrificed his vehicle to save a patient he was escorting to the hospital. Miraculously, a team of Good Samaritans collected donations for him to replace it.
Seventeen trips around the equator and it's still kicking — but not without its fair share of repairs.
For psychologists who study it, disgust is one of the primal emotions that define — and explain — humanity.
Scientists have gotten better at explaining Oumuamua, the first object of interstellar origin spotted in our solar system.
Inside the self-reinforcing ecosystem of people who advise, train and defend officers. Many accuse them of slanting science and perpetuating aggressive tactics.
With two weeks left in the regular season, 24 teams are still vying for playoff berths. How will things shake out? Here are the factors to watch—and the potential chaos scenarios to consider.
Fox Business News' Kennedy recently had a reaction to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rashida Tlaib's remarks about student debt that was eerily familiar.
The Fox sideline reporter sparked controversy for conducting a socially distanced interview with the Green Bay Packers quarterback and then embracing him.
In the end, we're all bored apes.
Back in 1985, the CBC News covered the scourge of snowboarding, a hot new trend at the time that apparently really enraged some skiers.
Grocery chain Aldi has inspired devotion for one specific section of its stores that shoppers obsess over and make bird sounds in. Really.
COVID-19 tore through reporter Brittny Mejia's family, infecting nearly 30 relatives here and in Mexico including her grandmother. It also divided her family.
Sidewalk sheds, which are often mistaken for scaffolds, have to be installed whenever a building owner has to fix the facade. But owners have, because of certain loopholes, let the sheds become permanent fixtures in the city.
A Tesla repair shop told a Model S owner that replacing the battery would cost more than $22,600. He decided to stick 66 pounds of dynamite on the car.
The former president's son told a crowd that the teachings of Jesus have "gotten us nothing."