Two Gen Zers Listen To Phil Collins's 'In the Air Tonight' For The First Time And Get Their Minds Blown
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Randy, a tremendously talented wood-worker, is the coolest neighbor you could ever ask for.
There's nothing more satisfying than fooling the world's richest man.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
A blast injury specialist explores the chemistry — and history — of explosions like the one captured in videos that swept across the world.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
Just two seasons ago, Jacksonville was one quarter of football away from making the Super Bowl.
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
The rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanian styles of jollof is a (mostly lighthearted) debate among the West African diaspora.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
Justin Howard was watching a storm from his front yard when a lightning bolt crashed into his 50-foot pine tree.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms Tencent and ByteDance.
Far too many Colorado jail inmates are dying from suicide, a cause of death critics say can be prevented with reasonable health care services. The problem? Private correctional health care firms may have a goal other than providing adequate care.
We saw firsthand how Americans are more empathetic and less dogmatic than many are inclined to believe.
The responses were telling.
Bears are getting too smart for their own good as seen here on a road in Colorado.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
The pandemic has disrupted production schedules, leaving some concerned we could run out of television. What better time to break out the original, reportedly disastrous pilot for "Game of Thrones?"
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of trash underwater before you stumble onto the dangerous explosive one day.
Delays at the state Employment Development Department has left thousands Californians without the benefits they're entitled to, and has drawn criticism from multiple state officials.
"For some of the crew working nights on the film, cocaine was almost like coffee. I never liked it myself but I wasn't going to police others' behavior."
I've been watching shows as different as "Top Chef" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for the thrill of basic human interaction.
It can take years to get the perfect shot.
When you talk with aficionados, it usually doesn't take long for the conversation to veer away from curds, whey, and mold, and toward matters of life and death.
Hand modeling is a lucrative career path if you have what it takes.
Former diplomat Tianna Spears says she was pulled aside 20-plus times crossing from Mexico into the US. "One time, I was told not to look at the officer in the eyes when I spoke to him," she says.
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
A mom came out to protest in support of Black Lives Matter at the Portland protests. She was shot by federal agents. She shares her story.
A hundred thousand people were killed by the atomic bomb. Survivors wonder why they lived when so many others died.
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
Last month was the world's third-hottest July on record, new data show — the latest milestone in a global warming trend that has seen the three hottest Julys within the last five years.
We're all familiar with Netflix's iconic "ta-dum" intro sound, which has been around since 2015 — many of us hear it multiple times a day. But where did it come from?
Here's two months of a research vessel's journey condensed into 5 minutes.
The advance overcomes a long-standing barrier to developing fluorescent solids, resulting in the brightest known materials in existence.
The life of a therapist, played by Kidman, starts to unravel after her husband disappears. "Undoing" premiers on HBO Max on October 25.
An Iranian barge modified to resemble an American aircraft carrier sank near the Strait of Hormuz.
Celebrities, Ashton Kutcher, Scooter Braun and Katy Perry, who are now defending Ellen Degeneres after being accused of being mean and having a toxic workplace, could use a reminder that having a favorite memory of someone doesn't void the stories of others.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
A set of voter testimonials hopes to convince Biden-curious Republicans that they're not alone.
A nun on the radical possibilities of Christian love.
The Lockheed AH-56 Cheyenne would've revolutionized aerial warfare. Why did it fail to get past the prototype stage?
You might be surprised to discover that the original power ballads were not from the 1980s, but the 19th Century, or possibly even the 11th.
Even before the pandemic, it had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up?
Evidence shows that having herpes might actually help your immune system fight other attackers.
