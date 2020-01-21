Teenage Girl Panics Over What She Sees In The Mirror In Striking Animated Short Film
Students Sandralee Zinzen and Nicolas Nivesse produced this short film about a young girl who freaks out at the way her body looks.
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
We're not going to try to understand the music theory behind negative harmony, but we do really enjoy this version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.
Texas has sent hundreds of prisoners to more than a decade of solitary confinement. Many of these prisoners aren't sure how — or if — they will ever get out.
Cengiz Yar has seen a few things in his time. But it was away from the frontlines that he came to value a universal right: having a patch to call one's own.
If you're looking for a way to waste time at the office, look no further than Andrei Kashcha's City Roads project.
A dog got the ride of its life when their owner went for a swim and they accidentally triggered the boat to spin circles for 20 minutes.
Taken mostly throughout Russia, Myakishev's projects tend to focus on unassuming subjects as they navigate their daily lives.
The half-used ink cartridge wouldn't print until it was re-enrolled in the "HP Instant Ink" program for $4.99 per month.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
New research shows that tropical "walking sharks" appeared just 9 million years ago, making them the most recently evolved shark on the planet.
Baby Yoda's cultural predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.
This dog is the polar opposite of the "squirrel!" dog from "Up."
After watching "The Last Jedi" after "The Rise of Skywalker," one writer has changed her tune about Rian Johnson's middle chapter in the sequel saga.
Getting social media love can save independent stores — sometimes.
The National Weather Service in Miami issued a rare forecast regarding cold temperatures but it was for iguanas. Yes, you read that correctly.
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
An investigation suggests that the Washington Post owner and Amazon founder and CEO was targeted five months before the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
The Senate trial on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, began on Tuesday.
The air-to-air footage of this Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 in flight takes our breath away.
Oil-and-gas wells produce nearly a trillion gallons of toxic waste a year. An investigation shows how it could be making workers sick and contaminating communities across America.
The iPhone SE turned out to be a popular phone when it debuted in 2016. And here's why Apple thinks the time is right for the iPhone SE 2.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
Hundreds of people have been sickened by a new coronavirus in at least five countries.
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial gets underway at 1 PM EST.
Registry websites let online attention-seekers turn the language of service animals into stunts.
We can't imagine how insanely difficult this must have been to create, but we're so glad someone had that kind of time.
Nearly everything about the Los Angeles appealed to him — the endless sprawl, the two-story apartment houses with outdoor stairways, the hot rods, the jazz clubs, the billboards, the sunrises and sunsets, the boulevards that led to the ocean.
Programmer Davor Jordacevic had a little fun with Google's Cloud Vision API artificial intelligence by giving it a spiraling image of the famous rabbit-duck illusion.
One family, the Broccolis, has long maintained an iron grip on the franchise.
Getting to the bottom of one of the internet's most ridiculously drawn mysteries.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
Today is the official release date of Jeanine Cummins's "ripped-from-the-headlines" migrant crisis novel. Why is everybody so mad about it?
It turns out only 10 percent of bottles are recycled when compared to 50 percent of cans. The Verge Science investigates the ecological footprint of both.
The plastic shopping bag has long been hunted by state and local policymakers pushing for its extinction. But still it thrives, thanks to the deep-pocketed chemical industry that birthed it and the political influence of retailers and restaurants.
Girl meets boy. Girl beats boy.
The industry shaped the past decade. It could destroy the next.
Extensive water channels built by indigenous Australians thousands of years ago to trap and harvest eels for food have been revealed after wildfires burned away thick vegetation in the state of Victoria.
"You learned what pictures the Public Affairs Officer would release and what he wouldn't," Ben Brody explains. "Soldiers looking calm or stoic. Yes. Soldiers looking angry or frightened or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the bottom of the ocean. No."
Qassim Suleimani was taken out with an American drone strike — what do we know about how this technology works?
The Yarrabubba impact likely sent Earth's climate straight from the icehouse into the greenhouse
Put in your sex, the decade you were born, and start entering your name below. I'll try to guess your full name before you're done.
And what a child thinks of that advice.
A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, has been convicted on dozens of charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth as he stood on a hoverboard, according to the Alaska Department of Law.