Tech Reviewer Reviews A Curious Piece Of Technology, A '90s 'Blade Runner'-esque Videophone
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
The auto company returns to Super Bowl TV advertising this year with Murray, in a 60-second Jeep commercial reprising his character from the iconic 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The inside story of the president and Deutsche Bank, his lender of last resort.
They're fake, but they can be spectacular (and hazardous).
Biles' triple backflip off the vault isn't ready for primetime yet (she's still landing in a foam pit, not trying to stick the landing), but when it is… hoo boy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Iowa caucus results were delayed after a new system was used, the state Democratic Party said.
13 million U.S. coastal residents are expected to be displaced by 2100 due to sea level rise. Researchers are starting to predict where they'll go.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
Here's a chart of movies that gave zero f*cks about dropping the F-bomb again and again.
Normally, these terrains of frozen soil thaw gradually. But in some places, it's thawing so abruptly that landscapes are collapsing in on themselves.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
James P. Allison believed that unleashing the immune system was a way to beat cancer when almost no one else did.
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
It's one thing to put Microsoft Excel on your resume, it's another entirely to actually know how to use it. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you become an Excel whiz for just $39.
With "Codenames: Pictures." you need to scramble to put together the whole picture, and put those spies across the table in their place.
Todd Hitt is a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over DC. And he made sure everyone knew it.
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
For pop stars like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, the now legendary Vegas residency has become both a marker of success and a respite.
From Elizabeth Warren's planners to "M-[peach emoji]-[mint emoji]" merch from Mike Bloomberg, here's the deal with the candidates' merch offerings.
Turns out the scariest thing that might happen around a campfire might not be the scary stories we tell each other.
Just because you're a scientist doesn't mean when you see a Gila monster, a very rare lizard, you can hold back your excitement and childlike glee.
My thankless, bizarre job made me feel like I'd be more valued if I just died at my desk and gifted them my corpse.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
Robert Peters was such an inveterate liar that it was impossible to believe a single word that he wrote or said: even the most mundane facts would need to be verified independently.
While the driver doesn't seem that experienced, the person directing the driver certainly isn't helping much either.
How strongly and accurately you feel your heart beating could tell you something about your mental health.
Right now, Amazon is selling the third generation Echo Dot smart speaker for just $29.99 — 40 percent off the sticker price.
After being informed by the police officer that they needed to evacuate, the waitstaff in this establishment responded: "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Las Vegas is both stranger and more normal than you might imagine, and for some reason, people don't think anyone lives there.
The building being constructed in Wuhan, China will be used to house coronavirus patients.
A giant mechanical spider, Will Smith in drag, a megalomaniacal producer — how did one of the most expensive movies ever made turn into such a disaster?
In Japan's strongly hierarchical culture, naked communal bathing allows people to broach controversial topics and speak openly and honestly about their feelings.
Every Blue Moon, a few of planet earth's remaining rock 'n' rollers descend upon Joshua Tree for the Desert Sessions, emerging with an album a week later.
There are bad drivers and then there's this person. The Dua Lipa soundtrack makes it worth your time.
We love the elegance of these cityscapes and landscapes that have been flipped on their heads to create impossible scenery.
Should philosophy express the national character of a people? Bertrand Russell's "scientific" philosophy was a bulwark against nationalism.
Scientists devised four different rounds of escape room challenges to see if Rudy the octopus could get out.
The Oscars, the Grammys and the Super Bowl all happen this year on consecutive Sundays. It's too much.
It's like they rebooted "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
The new sport is attracting everyone from NFL players to pro surfers hoping to get an edge in the pool — and on land.
A team of roboticists and divers used an AI-powered drone to explore underwater caves farther than humans ever have.
The surgical masks have become a common sight where people are worried about the new coronavirus. But can they really lessen the spread of disease?
What happens inside your body after you pop an Advil.
Well, this is perfectly terrifying.
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl.
Nonoka Koga, a Japanese exchange student at Richmond High School, thoughtfully voiced her feelings on the high school mascot.
"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now," Eilish said in a recent interview. "A grown man can't be a fan of an artist?"
Why Iowa caucuses are being held internationally, too.