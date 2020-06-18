This Tatra Truck Obstacle Course Testing Their Climbing Ability Is Mesmerizing To Watch
These massive trucks from the Czech Republic get an extraordinary test in their performance abilities.
These massive trucks from the Czech Republic get an extraordinary test in their performance abilities.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
The pandemic is still upon us. Here's some easy to do drink recipes to stay buzzed while stuck indoors.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here's what's become of them.
We rode the school bus with Devin Brosnan. The news made all too much sense.
Be careful of what information you're sharing on the internet. Be especially careful of whom you're sharing it to.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
The versatile actor went from the RSC and Harold Pinter to international movie stardom with roles as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins and an android in "Alien."
Two months ago, Chile was admired for its surgical approach to the pandemic — testing widely and quarantining by neighborhood. Today it has among the world's highest rates of per-capita infections.
You might want to check the accreditation on this college before enrolling.
Solar radiation and dead trees tell us when Por-Bajin was built — and why it was neither palace nor fortress.
What does that mean for other outdoor activities?
These massive trucks from the Czech Republic get an extraordinary test in their performance abilities.
In 1993, Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman in the Senate, joined Biden's judiciary committee. It solved an image problem for Biden. The results were groundbreaking.
Ice in the polar regions has been under assault from rising ocean and water temperatures. While human-driven climate change is driving widespread weirdness, natural patterns can also lead to chaos.
From learning new languages to enhancing your cognitive skills and getting in shape, The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle will help you become your best self. Get it for $79 today.
Schools often teach the Civil War in terms of "free states" and "slave states." Illinois complicates those definitions. We spoke with a historian and high school teacher about slavery's legacy in Illinois.
Sports in America may be on hiatus for now but The American Hedgehog Bowling Association offers a pretty sharp alternative.
Twitter on Thursday night labeled a video tweeted by President Donald Trump as "manipulated media." The move marks the third time Twitter has taken action against Trump in a month.
"An absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves."
The soft-focus Britain of "Downton Abbey" bears little resemblance to the real Britain collapsing under the weight of racism, austerity and COVID-19. It's time for an honest reckoning of the history and future of this outsize little island.
In Bethel, Ohio, peaceful protesters were seen by some as no different than looters. Here, the protesters' message was a challenge to a way of life.
When can activities such as seeing a doctor or attending a dinner party return to its status quo? Here's the likely timeline.
The most underrated magic in the world is the one right underneath our nose: plain science.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The "boogaloo" movement has regained national attention in the wake of mass protest, particularly after investigators linked a suspect in the shooting of two California officers to the extremist anti-government group.
A new high-resolution view into Earth's crust shows what caused more than 22,000 tiny temblors to rumble in Southern California.
He appears to be uninjured, if you don't count his pride.
This simple lighting kit from Phillips turns your existing lamps into Alexa-enabled smart lights. As long as you have an existing voice assistant in place, it's a snap.
Enormous differences separate today's protest movements from those of the 1960s. But they may ultimately prove united by the magnitude of the change they impose.
Hemingway scholars have long suggested there may be more to the author than his he-man persona, but Ernest Hemingway still seems trapped in hyper-masculinity.
When the FDA approves lab-grown human organs for patients, Dean Kamen wants to be ready to mass-produce them.
The plastic tubes supplied for coronavirus testing by Fillakit, a first-time federal contractor with a sketchy owner, don't even fit the racks used to analyze samples. And they may be contaminated anyway.
Back in 2019, Dianna Cowern visited the SLAC laboratory in Menlo Park, California and got a front row seat to the unveiling of the 5.1-foot wide lens—the largest high-performance optical lens ever produced.
In this world, you are always allowed to be cruel, and you always have been. It is no brave thing to stand with the powerful against those who dare live differently, it's the easiest and most comfortable choice you can make.
Antibodies to the virus faded quickly in asymptomatic people, scientists reported. That does not mean immunity disappears.
A driver in British Columbia captured the moment a truck in front of it scraped against a bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Byron Williams died in September in Las Vegas police custody. Amid protests over George Floyd's death, Williams' family still has questions about how and why he died.
The Lagonda Series 2 won our first ever Raddest Tech award. Here's why it'll be remembered as an awesome nightmare.
We do not recommend this as standard bear encounter protocol, but this is simply hilarious.
Vessels are constructed over years. Experience is developed over decades. The work is so spread out across the yard and over time that, to the untrained eye, it can be difficult to tell what is being hammered, wired or welded — and whether it's right-side up or upside down.
Meet the political-news geeks cashing in (and losing big) on Trump tweets, Qanon conspiracies and Biden's VP bake-off.
A snapshot of global transportation data during six months of coronavirus reveals diverging paths for cities.
Max cannot stand his human jumping on this bizarre contraption.
Student athletes wrote a letter urging officials to change the tune, which has racist origins.
Rice sociologist Stephen Klineberg's portrait of Houston focuses on the busts, not the boomsand still remains optimistic.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
Ivy Meeropol, the granddaughter of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, writes about how horrifying it is to see Roy Cohn's disciple, Donald Trump, run America.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
Here's what to watch during the endless bummer of COVID-19.
More than 4,000 players have appeared in an NBA game, but for a select few, their careers couldn't have been briefer. While not all recall those precious minutes fondly, many will never forget.
For all the chaos this created, it's a miracle that there were no fatalities.