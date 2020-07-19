Take A Tour of JB Smoove's Souped Up RV
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm," star shows off his RV with a lofted bed and fridge full of vegan treats.
"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace shot down President Trump's claims in an interview airing on Sunday.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
Riley Smith is one of the highest jumpers we've ever seen.
The late civil rights pioneer reflects on getting a rock star reception with Stephen Colbert's audience back in 2016.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
With everything closed to the public, people living outside have even fewer safe places to turn.
The increased advantage for Joe Biden comes as Americans increasingly trust the former vice president over Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
Tongue twisters are fun because we mess up. Dialect coach Erik Singer explains why some twisters are harder than others with an emphasis on phonetics and accents.
As Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer today release "Gaslighter," their first album in nearly a decade and a half, it's an ideal time to revisit pivotal moments along their fraught path.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
Motels often get a bad reputation as run-down seedy spots. These California motels, though, create a luxury experience suited for the moment.
I'm a GOP governor. Why didn't Trump help my state with coronavirus testing?
A new era of heat waves is here. We aren't ready.
Affluent white havens are not models of accountability.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
Art works may help us better understand how our modern fruits and vegetables visually evolved, a new report says.
In the before times, learning to ride a unicycle seemed like something we'd never get around to. But now? Look out, world!
Motherboard obtained a secret catalog of surveillance tools advertising covert recording devices disguised as energy drinks, vapes, t-shirts and more.
Once ubiquitous in the American landscape, the cloverleaf interchange has been on the decline. Who came up with the idea and why is it on the way out?
Christie's and Stadium Goods have teamed up to offer fans a shot at Michael Jordan's game-worn and player-exclusive Air Ships, AJ7s and much more.
Thick water is big business in the health-care industry, but in reality, it's about as beneficial as it is tasty. Which is to say, not at all
The fascinating history of the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest humans got to digging into Earth's crust.
The roots of the nation's current inability to control the pandemic can be traced to mid-April, when the White House embraced overly rosy projections to proclaim victory and move on.
This picture-perfect medieval city may show us how to live better.
Casinos have been open for weeks—undeterred by 123 visitors who tested positive, a Caesars employee who died, and a hospital system reaching the breaking point.
The couple's Facebook Watch interview about Jada's relationship with August Alsina was eye-opening in more ways than one.
Marco Rubio is having a bad day on the internet.
The patterns from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents reflect partisanship, peer pressure and the footprint of the coronavirus itself.
The Civil Warrior shield is what Captain America's shield would look like if it had Iron Man's technology.
Doctors treating coronavirus patients were supposed to be allowed into the U.S. But hundreds of young doctors have their visas put on hold indefinitely.
Seeing this electric blue, electric-powered 1,250 horsepower spaceship trundling around the street looks just surreal.
Chopsticks have been used by people in China since 1200 B.C, but how did they originate and gain popularity?
America is a constant work in progress. What gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further — to speak out for what's right, to challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world.
Without activists like Lewis and C. T. Vivian, America would remain a white republic, not a nation for all its citizens.
Over the past 14 years, Martin Guth has built a monopoly of some of the world's rarest birds. Will his secretive organization ultimately help more parrots in the wild, as he says — or push them closer to extinction?
Just when did the syrupy, lipstick-red lynchpin of ice cream sundaes, 1970s fruit salads and throwback cocktails conquer the world (and your grandparents' home bar)?
Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy.
American Compass founder Oren Cass on why conservatives need to challenge free-market economic orthodoxy.
In a city of 650,000 spread out over 145 square miles, national figures focus on police crackdowns on protesters on a scant few blocks night after night.
Ever lose a ball or a frisbee on someone's roof and it felt like it was gone forever? This legend took matters into his own hands to free them.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
In the fall of 1966, billionaire Doris Duke killed a close confidant in tony Newport, Rhode Island. Local police ruled the incident "an unfortunate accident." Half a century later, compelling evidence suggests that the mercurial, vindictive tobacco heiress got away with murder.
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
