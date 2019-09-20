Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
meet the world's ugliest dog

Over a weekend where Mr. Happy Face was crowned the ugliest dog in the world and a near-perfect 30,000 year old mummified baby woolly mammoth was found in Yukon, Canada, here are some top stories you might have missed.
DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
huckberry.com

Huckberry has put together a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories that will keep you comfortable while looking fly as hell.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces