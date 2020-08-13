Take A Tour Inside A $45 Million Mansion Located In The Rocky Mountains
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
YouTuber omri knew he shouldn't reply, but he felt he was on the cusp of a true caper.
If the election were held today, Joe Biden could win in a landslide. But the election isn't today.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate on Wednesday.
Exclusive new details on the ongoing conversations between the rap-and-sneaker mogul and "my boy," the president's son-in-law, just as his spoiler campaign heats up.
The COVID-19 pandemic is out of control, but rising infections make it harder to transmit.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
Is "Lovecraft Country," an ambitious blend of sci-fi, horror and social commentary on racism, worth streaming? Here's what the reviews say.
Researchers at Duke University recently devised a way to test the effectiveness of 14 masks in stopping the virus. From bandanas to N95 masks, here are the most and least effective masks, charted.
The TikTok star acknowledges that you probably don't know who she is — but she doesn't know who you are either.
On his comedic roots, why he started making wholesome videos and what's in store for his channel.
Airborne virus plays a significant role in community transmission, many experts believe. A new study fills in the missing piece: Floating virus can infect cells.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
There's a different strain of misinformation for everyone — and it all exposes Facebook's most unsettling blind spot.
Ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself through clean air alone.
Steven Donziger's story exemplifies what the lawyer calls the "corporate capture" of the US legal system, and for the climate movement today, its implications are terrifying.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
You don't have to travel far to get a taste of European culture right here in the United States.
With enough lumber to build a 40-foot-tall, blighting fence around much of Nicholas Yung's property, Charles Crocker and his spite fence became a legendary revenge tale, a tourist attraction, and a lesson in the danger of escalating tempers.
Orgasm requires surrender, and I'm not used to surrendering without feeling like I'm losing part of myself.
Strobe rockets are real and they're spectacular.
Fifty years ago, this remote micronation declared independence in a story of princes and princesses, taxes and treason and wheat quotas and war.
When things get stressful, a little nostalgia is a nice way to stay centered. The Genesis Mini lets us briefly transport our minds to childhood, and that's a nice reprieve.
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
What prompts someone to send a nude? What are the issues behind it? One writer explores their own experiences with taking and sending nudes.
The presidential race is in many ways just getting started.
The ability to fight and win in the high-stakes game of undersea warfare is all about the art of listening. Here's how it's done.
Leaked documents detail law enforcement trainings in lie detection techniques that have been discredited by scientists.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company may need to shut down in California if it loses its appeal against a judge's ruling to classify drivers as employees. Uber and Lyft are both scrambling after the judge approved a preliminary injunction.
His message is what so many desperate people want to hear right now. It's also dangerous.
Well, that was quite an exit.
Criminals use so-called Russian, encrypted, or white SIMs to change their phone number, add voice manipulation to their calls, and try to stay ahead of law enforcement.
What did plague doctors really wear, for the most part? How common was the beak mask, really?
The American Dream megamall project has cost billions of dollars and has sat abandoned for years. It's still not open. How did this costly white elephant happen?
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
Forget Amazon and Fresh Direct. Turkey's Getir brings groceries to your doorstep in about 10 minutes.
The reCAPTCHA questions can be super vague as this YouTuber hilariously demonstrates.
"About as narrow, committing, and epic as it ever gets," Dane Jackson says of a river run he made on the formidable El Rio Claro in Chilé.
A long obsession with Mars makes all the other worlds seem a little neglected.
The game's long, weird, elitist history provides some clues.
She had to be tough to make it to the top. But that doesn't excuse alleged abuses of those on the bottom.
Many people have old CD/DVDs with data that are unreadable. Michael from Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery gives an incredibly useful explainer for making them readable again.
