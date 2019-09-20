Take A Tour Behind The Scenes Of America's Largest Indoor Shrimp Farm
A peek inside TransparentSea, the biggest indoor shrimp farm in the United States, and how they work to make seafood more sustainable.
A peek inside TransparentSea, the biggest indoor shrimp farm in the United States, and how they work to make seafood more sustainable.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A peek inside TransparentSea, the biggest indoor shrimp farm in the United States, and how they work to make seafood more sustainable.
"Trend brain, as I call it, encourages us to simplify everything online into something either buyable, understandable, or moral (and therefore worthy of consumption)."
At three miles long, the Dardanelles Bridge in Turkey is the longest suspension bridge in the world. And it was a doozy to put together.
Users of popular crypto forum fear they will become homeless after wipeout.
A surprising number of the top 100,000 websites effectively include keyloggers that covertly snag everything you type into a form.
If you bought a new car recently, it's highly possible that the sweet engine rev you're hearing is actually fake.
Money and education allow many people to venture farther, without needing to rely on relatives for child care or a place to sleep. But that freedom sometimes goes hand in hand with isolation.
"It gave me more confidence than I've ever had in my entire life," said former Overland Park Starbucks employee Michael Vestigo.
A Tesla ran a red light and careened into the Columbus Convention Center, causing massive structural damage to the building. The driver was not seriously hurt and was cited for failure to control.
From the Yakuza to a biker gang, Bruce Gilden recounts capturing Tokyo and Osaka in the '90s.
At least 20 homes were set ablaze Wednesday in parts of the Laguna Hills area of Orange County, California, as a brush fire rapidly grew and spread to residences that were either destroyed or damaged, official said.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
As remote work has left many offices empty, developers are turning these spaces into private homes — hopefully reviving dying business districts as the same time.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
An explanation behind the physics of why smoke from a camp fire will always follow you when you leave.
He revolutionized the way we view MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. But what does the research actually show?
The accidental crossing of Virginia and Chilean strawberries led to the fruit we all know and love today.
Can you even call this a salad?
Draft reform put forward in Spain means women would be guaranteed time off during their periods.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Fox News's personalities didn't seem to remember the way that anti-abortion activists have protested over the past four decades.
Digg sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories about sex, love, drugs, crimes and everything in between.
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he'd be charged with a felony.
"Put your mask over your nose, that's why you're in the theater!" Patti LuPone said to several maskless theatergoers at the conclusion of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" on Tuesday. (Contains some NSFW language.)
Are the plants getting enough light? The right amount of water? Probably not, if we're being honest. Let the robot handle the hard part.
A cockpit video shows a Tu-22M3 launching a pair of cruise missiles, apparently against a target somewhere in Ukraine.
Here's how the design for the indicator used to show a user's current position on a computer has dramatically changed.
With 30L of storage, a water-resistant design and a big honking battery, this is a solid option to stay juiced up away from an outlet.
Gotta love IKEA: you can have nice furniture for cheap, but you have to put it together yourself. Here are charts that show the simplest and most challenging IKEA pieces to build, and a tool to gauge the difficulty of any IKEA item.
Talaya Crawford has an extraordinary come-from-behind victory after losing her shoe at the start of the race.
In addition to being totally inaccurate from a wine standpoint, it implies that it's somehow amazing that young, rich celebrities still look good in their third decade of life. Uh, no shit?
Someone recorded the moment when an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, North Carolina collapsed into the ocean.
The Senate voted today on a bill that would protect a person's right to abortion and potentially open the door to codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
A pod hotel in Japan comes with a ridiculous assortment of free amenities that would never fly in the United States.
Administrators wanted to slap stickers over photos of a student protest. The students protested.
At 38 years old, reality TV's original bad boy is wiser, calmer, and more charming — but he's still searching for one thing: "I want a hit show so f—g bad."
Back in 2014, Graham Norton asked Benedict Cumberbatch to pronounce penguins and it was a moment that shall live in infamy.
A new book examines the downsides of sex positivity — and explores the alternatives to our unhappy sexual culture.
Couple groomed and abused girl between 2005 and 2008 when she was in her early teens.
As Apple announced this week it was stopping production on iPods, it's fun to look back on how they changed our culture — by reminiscing with old YouTube parodies.
Quentin Tarantino is a film history student first and film director second. This is why Tarantino paid tribute to the mighty Bruce Lee in his "Kill Bill" film series.
We tend to overestimate how awkward small talk with strangers might be, but new research has found that when forced to endure long bouts of conversation with people we don't know, we're actually better off for it.
Clive Wearing suffers from one of the worst cases of amnesia in the world with an inability to create new memories. Here's how he goes about his day.
There's a sucker born every minute—and it turns out I'm one.
Several women have made allegations of harassment and "grooming" against the True Detective and James Bond director.