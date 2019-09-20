Take A Peek Inside John Lennon's Former New York City 'Townhouse In The Sky'
Imagine being the owner of John Lennon's Upper East Side apartment, on sale for $5.5 million. It's easy if you try.
Imagine being the owner of John Lennon's Upper East Side apartment, on sale for $5.5 million. It's easy if you try.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
On Tuesday, health officials in China reported the first known human case of a particular strain of avian influenza called H10N3. Officials said that the man has since recovered and would be leaving the hospital soon.
Imagine being the owner of John Lennon's Upper East Side apartment, on sale for $5.5 million. It's easy if you try.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Even this had perfectly worked out for this Aventador owner in China, you probably don't want to eat meat coated in the fumes of premium gasoline.
A photo has been circulating of Ellie Kemper at 19 when she was nominated the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Fair Saint Louis, an event with a controversial racial background.
Human rights groups say China's treatment of the Uyghur people disqualifies the country from hosting the Winter Olympics next year.
"House of Style" host Cindy Crawford took MTV viewers behind the scenes of "SNL" in 1994, and it was a scene, man.
"How do I make peace with the years I lost in the closet?" John Paul Brammer reflects on the teenage girl he dated before he came out, and on how the past shouldn't be seen as disposable.
In 1993, Tupac Shakur had the world in his hands — until he became the center of a trial that would change hip-hop forever. For the first time, a juror is speaking out about what happened inside the jury room.
In an extraordinary video filmed over the weekend, a woman pushed a bear off a fence after it came dangerously close to her dogs.
In a recent survey, more than a third of people in the UK mislabelled this vital part of female anatomy. So where is it - and what is it for?
The relatable state of despair is back for summer!
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Castaways," a song from the kids show The Backyardigans has taken the internet by storm, and for reason, it's a masterpiece in songwriting.
Chamath Palihapitiya says that the investment tool lets ordinary people get rich off startups. It may be hype — but hype can be its own economic engine.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reveals Michael Flynn's stunning apparent suggestion for a Myanmar-style coup has been frequently mentioned by Trump supporters over the past several months.
A little alcohol can boost creativity and strengthen social ties. But there's nothing moderate, or convivial, about the way many Americans drink today.
The "For God and Country: Patriot Roundup" conference had Michael Flynn calling for a military coup and Roger Stone's social media advisor calling for Hillary Clinton's execution.
Britain experimented with biological weapons on Gruinard Island, a small Scottish island, but maintain that no anthrax was ever used. But is there more to the story?
A growing number of young professionals are expediting the path to financial independence by living frugally and following the "4% rule." (From 2018)
The pleasures of commitment are deeper and more satisfying than keeping your options open, the writer and civic advocate Pete Davis argues in his new book.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Manhattan District Attorney's special grand jury is convening to hear evidence about potential charges against Trump and his organization. Here's what that means.
"The internet saved my teen life. But it also… has done a lot of other things." In his new book, author John Green reviews the internet.
It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Drew Gooden watches an episode representing each season over the past 46 years and tries to pinpoint when things started going downhill.
Not since Emperor Tiberius Caesar went into self-exile on this picturesque island off the coast of Italy have lust and luxury been so intertwined.
The world's northernmost tracking base, on a Norwegian island, plays a crucial role in supporting research on climate change.
The Dunning-Kruger effect is strong with this group.
American Web Loan was set up as a tribal lender, but a class-action lawsuit reveals who controlled the company — and made massive profits — behind the scenes.
Global shortages of many goods reflect the disruption of the pandemic combined with decades of companies limiting their inventories.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about how much damage "Jackass" did to his body.
An essential skill in the memestock era is to know how to corral individual investors. But Adam Aron is playing with fire.
A growing movement wants to scrap bus and subway fares. That's not what riders need most.
"A Quiet Place Part II" director John Krasinski reveals how the opening scene sets the stage for the rest of the thrilling sequel.
The mathematician Jordan Ellenberg discusses gerrymandering, bad COVID-19 projections and how geometry explains the world.
Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill's largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones' hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.
Fredo the 10-month old Husky just can't stand being grooomed.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
Human variability is great — except when it gets in the way of consistent guidance.
Gordon Ramsay loves a drive-thru takeout on a road trip. He also likes to prank the drive-thru attendants when he has the time.
The only title ever released utilizing the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP) technology.
Movies are back, baby.
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against COVID-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June.
Hang on, are we now supposed to think that the villain from "101 Dalmatians" is a good person?
"We haven't had an exciting new cereal in what feels like 100 hundred years," says Oliver, who then proceeds to explain why the Cheerios' Twitter makes his blood boil.