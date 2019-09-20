Taika Waititi Had The Best Reaction After Realizing People Are Googling Whether He Starred In 'Bridgerton'
Spend eight delightful minutes with a man who was most definitely in "Bridgerton." 😉
Remember, you don't need to be a Costco member to enjoy the food the there.
Retired DEA special agent Craig Chretien analyzes popular scenes from "Narcos," "Ozark," "The Wire" and more to see how close they are to real life.
Tragedies converge, apocalypse colors the air, and digital realities no longer suffice. Eventually everything, and everyone, cracks.
If the cops have a warrant to search your property, don't make any mistakes or rash decisions. Just follow these guidelines.
Here's a fascinating short film about MEILO, a state-of-the-art recycling company in southern Hess, that puts every other country's recycling efforts to shame.
A new series of photos by Karabo Mooki pays tribute to the Johannesburg youth pushing for greater representation in the sport.
The streaming platform is trialing a fee-based password sharing program in other countries… to poor results.
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
Far from the crowded showroom floor, the NRA's "Ring of Freedom" members get down to the gun lobby's real business
Nearly a dozen sources say the "No Time to Die" director repeatedly crossed professional lines, using his sets to openly pursue much younger female cast and crew members.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Lia Thomas spoke with ABC News' Juju Chang about the backlash she received after becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. "People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win,' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself," Thomas said.
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Sky News delivered the news of Elon Musk's fight with The Hard Drive over an internet meme with the gravity reserved for a Woodward-Bernstein investigative report.
Samir Mezrahi, proprietor of ZillowGoneWIld, gives a tour inside the "Big Bang Theory" star's new home and all its quirks and features.
Bananas stress mice out. Here's why.
The Australian co-creator of a meme coin, now one of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies, denounced the technology. Now, he's ready to explore the world of grifting.
The live-action version of "Pinocchio" — with Tom Hanks starring as Geppetto — is coming to Disney+ on September 8 and it looks ambitious.
'Happy-Go-Lucky', the latest book from the antsy everyman, has a tone problem.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Experts explain how push-ups are are the perfect exercise, including where to start if you've never done them before and how you can take them to the next level.
Thankfully, you can watch it now. A full 63 minutes of edited outtakes from Bo Burnham's "Inside" are on YouTube now, including this gem and more.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Rather than wiping the slate clean on student debt, Washington should take a hard look at reforming a broken system.
Tom Scott treks out to West France and gets a ride on something that looks straight out of "Wild Wild West."
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
This Old House's landscaping contractor Jenn Nawada explains how to keep succulents alive.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
Who doesn't want their very own jerky? This well-reviewed dehydrator is being discounted by $81 today.
"The Daily Show's" Michael Kosta visits Switzerland to find out why they love firearms, and how they keep things under control. (From 2018)
According to a widely circulated urban legend on the internet, Dennis Falk, the world's biggest "Tiny Toon Adventures" fan, was responsible for the show being canceled. A YouTuber does a deep dive into the bizarre rumor and tracks Falk down to ask him about the tall tale.
Anna-Cat Brigida on the risks behind El Salvador's Bitcoin law.
In theory, the fabric of space could have been curved in any way imaginable. So why is the universe flat when we measure it?
From 'plausible jargon' to 'utter nonsense,' the boys from Donut Media rip on scenes from "Dazed and Confused," "Fast and the Furious," "Transformers" and more while trying to keep a straight face.
The cost of living crisis is impacting us all — but it's even harder if you're not splitting housing and food costs with a partner.
Liberia found a stunningly effective way to reduce violent crimes. Now the US is trying a similar experiment.
Jackie Chan was always known for doing his own stunts, but things got way too real while filming "Police Story." Here's what happened.
Amid a cost of living crisis and accelerating climate breakdown, many young adults are now wondering: is there any point in saving for the future?
The Pontiac Stinger is the most bonkers vehicle that General Motors ever imagined but never built.
Typically, you turn to psychedelics for such enlightenment. But there are number of other ways to accomplish such an ego-free state without shrooms and their trippy ilk.
New York Times food writer Melissa Clark demonstrates why shrimp scampi might be one of the easiest meals to make, on a budget and when you're short for time.
According to an expert on artificial intelligence, would-be parents will soon be able to opt for cheap and cuddle-able digital offspring.
A young Björk Guðmundsdóttir puts on the performance of a lifetime as the lead singer of Tappi Tíkarrass in 1982.
In the late 1980s, when Belgian nuns heard whispers of their bishop's plan to snatch away their convent and sell off the artwork and holy relics, they decided that just wasn't in God's plans.
Perunl makes a light hearted presentation about how one of the world's most powerful armies got undermined by corruption.