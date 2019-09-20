How Sylvester Stallone Got Fired From 'The Godfather'
Stallone recounted the time he was unfortunately asked to leave the "The Godfather" set and why he never got a big superhero role.
Stallone recounted the time he was unfortunately asked to leave the "The Godfather" set and why he never got a big superhero role.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stallone recounted the time he was unfortunately asked to leave the "The Godfather" set and why he never got a big superhero role.
Less than a week after the Astros won the World Series in six games, FTX declared bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried's net worth plummeted from $32 billion to essentially zero.
Watch the trailer for "Shaq," a documentary that dives deep into the world of Shaquille O'Neal and reveals the processes, family members and decisions they took that made him one of the world's greatest basketball players.
Semaglutide, sold as Wegovy and Ozempic, seems to be changing people's tastes, making them dislike favorite foods, and making them fuller faster.
Oligarchs, private-equity moguls and petro states took over the sport — and the world.
What a way to start the day.
Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, confirmed that an individual was in custody for the suspected killing of three football players on the University of Virginia campus.
Ever wanted to find out where your family is really from? This popular DNA test can help you learn more about your ancestors, and connect with long-lost cousins for just $59.
One exceptionally skilled student in an economics class did some editing work on their professor's recorded lecture, and the result is… well, you'll have to judge it for yourself.
The community feedback process is an inconvenient annoyance that brings out the worst in people. It is also at the heart of why U.S. cities can't build new housing or transportation.
This week, a horse named after a racist practice, a boss who won't stop tickling an employee's hand and asking a friend with benefits for a professional reference.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
A documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed director and father of actor Robert Downey Jr., will release on Netflix, on December 2, and is directed by Chris Smith.
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
Here's how FTX Crypto Exchange went bankrupt, misused billions of customer funds and what is likely to happen next.
An American undergoes a gruelling apprenticeship to a Japanese master.
"The highs are really high and the lows are really, really low."
The Q goes nuts with this unique bicycle modification.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN's Chloe Melas why he decided to give American legend Dolly Parton a $100 million charitable reward.
The happiness we seek can require investing earlier than we think — and may help us align our expectations and reality at the end of life.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's everything you need to know about how Fabergé eggs became a global phenomenon.
Amazon's wildly popular HDMI streaming stick is only $25 right now, and it's a great way to watch your favorite movies and shows in 4K.
This is just a two-day sale, and it's a better price than you'll see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Traveling with a mix of people can lead to tension. Here's how to defuse a tough situation.
Oliver came out the gate swinging and took shots at Britain's Royal Family and its new leader King Charles.
Minnesota Vikings's wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a spectacular catch en route to his team's comeback win against the Buffalo Bills.
"I never imagined in a million years that my old school tiger dad, who could never admit any wrong, would agree to discuss our feelings with a complete stranger in family therapy."
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
The entire point of "Fool Us" is to figure out the tricks, and Dani DaOrtiz did one so well it baffled the two hosts. Utterly speechless.
As the G20 gathers in Indonesia this week, there is no global consensus on the conflict.
Corruption, human rights and worker abuses, the most expensive beer in the world… It's not a great list!
We think about this video at least once a day, rent free in our heads. The entire red and pink suit, just burn it.
The conservative movement's decades-long pursuit of the judiciary is now paying off.
Silicon Valley billionaires have taken up the ideas of William MacAskill, the leading voice of longtermism. But they will not solve humanity's problems.
It's not what you think it is. The characters in this "SNL" sketch find out the hard way.
It's a hard job, but someone has to do it.
The New York Post is transforming from a relentlessly tabloid to a national website run by a Londoner.
Warning: possibly graphic content, since six people did die in the crash.
The U.S. is now officially committed to thwarting China's development goals. That comes with big risks.
"How can a basketball star look nothing like a basketball star?"
Sarah Sherman stops by to take on the news with her own set of jokes, her own set, and her own style in her own way. Very unique.
Given the latest headlines from the Daily News and Wall Street Journal, you'd think so. But as we've come to learn, don't count on it.
"XKCD's" Randall Munroe has put together a collection of truly preposterous scientific solutions.
Rick James, the Player Hater's Ball pimps, Tyrone Biggums, they're all back in Westeros!
Parenting advice on Thanksgiving, COVID, and boundaries.
We have an unusual amount of receipts on both Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins. Make of that what you will.