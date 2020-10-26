Drone Captures Swimmers Having Close Call With Shark
Several people at Sydney's Bondi Beach passed over sharks while they were swimming.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
"In this one area, they've been truly disciplined about being truly evil."
"We thought this film was defective. But we were mistaken. This is how radiation looks."
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election.
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
As the stars of the critically acclaimed TV series reunite to urge Americans to vote, Jennifer Keishin Armstrong looks back at the legacy of the show's earnest optimism
He has not played well in 2020. But the rescheduled trip to Augusta National is coming. Is there enough time to flip the switch for his title defense?
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
The magician, beloved by American audiences, was totally unprepared for the British cynicism that greeted his stunt.
Not much, really. And yet every four years we go through the motions.
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
The Falcons' Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown on Sunday, giving the Detroit Lions an extra possession — and a chance to win the game.
Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year's Grammy Awards.
A journalist returns to Beirut fearful that the revolution she'd had to watch from afar had ended. The embers and hopes still burned. Then came the explosions of August.
Want to see how polarized America is? Look no further than Nextdoor.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Desperate times calls for delirious measures.
Inside the White House's secret, last-ditch effort to change the narrative, and the election — and the return of the media gatekeepers.
Instead of ignoring the ludicrous depictions of Kazakhstan in the Borat movies, the board of tourism decided to embrace Borat's catchphrase as a new tourism slogan.
Workplace favoritism is unfortunately very common. Here are four things you should do if it's happening to you.
Sicily's Salemi is the latest depopulated town to offer up dilapidated properties for less than the cost of an espresso in a bid to attract new residents.
Chicken sandwiches were always dubbed "the next big thing" but when Popeyes' put theirs out, it turned the fast-food world into a warzone.
Economist John List had a bad ride with Uber and never got an apology, so he showed them the best way to do it.
If it doesn't smell like an orchard at all times, is it even really autumn?
This isn't the good place. It's actually the bad place.
One of the world's leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces an immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.
Despite his macho looks, The Boss has long subverted our expectations for male rock stars.
The two minutes before Trump cut the "60 Minutes" interview short are extremely uncomfortable to watch, with Trump accusing Stahl of not asking Biden the same "tough questions."
"My name Borat, please watch my moviefilm or I will be execute."
Photographer Jonnah Bron wants people to know that love blooms in hard times.
No matter how gruesome or disgusting, it's rarely notable when cats bring their owners "presents" — but when the present is a two-headed snake, well, that's a different story.
"It took both talk therapy and physical therapy to even be able to have sex as an adult. There was still that guilt looming over me. It was very hard to shake. I'm now married, and sex can still sometimes be difficult and painful."
Why is this so much more watchable than the actual debate that went down between Trump and Biden?
Archives discovery shows the calculated nature of the execution and reinforces the image of the king as a "pathological monster."
Scientists at two of America's biggest automakers knew as early as the 1960s that car emissions caused climate change, a monthslong investigation by E&E News has found.
"They looked at my back and they said, 'We don't even know how you can stand up, let alone run eight miles.'"
24kGoldn and Iann Dior's "Mood" is uniting rap fans, rock fans and fans too young to care about the difference.
The Witches is a weird, unfunny lesson in how not to adapt Roald Dahl's classic — and problematic — horror tale.
The formation of Zeta puts the 2020 hurricane season one name storm away from tying the all-time record.
The latest installment of "Call of Duty" is setting a new price standard at $69.99. What does it mean for an industry that's increasingly moved toward subscription services?
'Tis the time to line up your house with horror movie villains and spread the holiday spirit.