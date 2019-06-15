Sweet Alaskan Malamute Comes To Crying Baby's Aid To Comfort Her
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"At first I thought, this is crazy": the real-life plan to use novels to predict the next war.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the worst "organic food" hacks that don't actual work — and why you should never try to cook "chocolate popcorn" this way.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you've ever worried about hidden cameras installed in a hotel room, here are some tips that might help.
The cowboys of the Castro and a late porn legend birthed a legendary style tribe.
A question was posted to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world. The community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable.
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.
The chief building official of Surfside, Fla., had worked in at least six South Florida cities.
They can actually make the park experience worse.
It's a miracle that nobody was injured despite the fire it caused.
The charges include tax fraud and grand larceny. Here's what's really going on.
When was the last time the floor got mopped? Last week? Last month?! Let these adorable slippers do some work for you.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Pasta is a proud part of Italian cuisine and breaking it is anathema, as this woman found out when she snapped a fist full of spaghetti in front of her fiancé.
No matter how hard they beg, don't let them partake in these barbecue staples.
We asked a neurologist and an epidemiologist about how our social lives and mental health are tied to our listening habits.
Simone Biles responds to all the myths and assumptions people have about gymnastics.
You might feel compelled to spring to action, but you may come to rue that decision.
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
How is it MY fault that your husband has never railed you properly? Grow up! (Spoilers, obviously, as if it matters.)
Journalist Emma Marris's new book, "Wild Souls," asks us to reconsider our relationship to the nonhuman world.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This did not come included in the job description.
Everyone from Silicon Valley billionaires to self-help enthusiasts is repurposing Stoicism for our modern age, with results that are good, bad and highly indifferent.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
The waves of blistering weather recently reminded us to invest in some proper summer attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
"Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency," the NSA said.
Portable A/C units are more popular than ever, but an expert explains why you're better off without one. (From 2019)
When the Duffy Brothers were deported from the US, they hatched a plan to bring Bonnie-and-Clyde-style armed robbery across the pond. Their plan had more holes than a bullet-riddled safe.
Tomi Lahren wasn't happy about people protesting fair and free elections back in 2016.
Despite Taco Bell's international fame, Mitla Cafe has a place in the history of Mexican American cuisine as the first eatery to serve hard-shell tacos in the United States.
A UCLA Physics Professor bet YouTuber Veritasium $10,000 that his video about going downwind faster than the wind was wrong. Here's how that bet went.
An exploration of how wolves and domestic dogs have been humanity's predator, prey and partner.
Donald Trump was not personally charged, but this marks the beginning of a new era of legal exposure for the former president.
You never know when you'll find the encouragement you needed.
"I've read 'Perfume' about ten times and I can't stop reading it. It just doesn't leave me."
Tenacious D performed an epic spin on the Beatles songs "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End."
This week we are attempting to navigate late-pandemic social life, and things will never be the same.
Xyla Foxlin demonstrates how a miniature model of the wind powered car that went faster by the wind can replicate the same conditions, as made famous by Derek Muller, creator of Veritasium.
Each person's sleep needs vary based age and genetics. Learn the minimum hours you need, and why it matters so much to your health and well-being.
Ranchers and regulators are contending with uncontrolled leaks from thousands of abandoned oil and gas sites that could render some land "functionally uninhabitable."
A Russian T-72B3 tank makes quick work out of this anti-tank rocket.
GETTR will be the newest MAGA venture in this space. It's being led by Trump's former spokesman, Jason Miller.
We tried hundreds of bottles before whittling things down to this detailed rundown of our favorite bourbons, ryes, wheaters and Tennessee whiskeys ideal for celebrating the USA.
Robert J. Lang teaches us all how to do different origami techniques at different skill levels and you have to tip your hat to his extensive origami knowledge.
The country is often portrayed as a master of long-term thinking. It's not that simple.
If you've been feeling blah recently, you're not alone. The good news is you can retrain your brain to feel happier. Here's how to shift your mood and restore your well-being.