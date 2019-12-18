This Lacrosse-Style Hockey Goal Is Impossibly Smooth
This is actually the *second* lacrosse goal Andrei Svechnikov has scored this season, which makes it even more impressive.
This is actually the *second* lacrosse goal Andrei Svechnikov has scored this season, which makes it even more impressive.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We've combed through all the top 10 song lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2019.
After the divisive reactions to "The Last Jedi," JJ Abrams was appointed to direct "The Rise of Skywalker." Is the movie a fan-pleasing conclusion of the trilogy or does it retread the same steps of "The Force Awakens" in the most disappointing, unoriginal fashion? Here's what the reviews say.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is actually the *second* lacrosse goal Andrei Svechnikov has scored this season, which makes it even more impressive.
Gary Larson's classic comic strip is finally on the internet, with daily updates from the archives (and rumors of new work).
A comparative analysis of historical and contemporary astronomical data has resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 star-like objects that unexpectedly vanished.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
After her daughter was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors, Christian influencer Kalley Heiligenthal called for prayers and money for her "resurrection."
The girl faked the kidnapping after her mom planned to move the family to Honduras, police sources told New York media outlets Tuesday night.
She's gonna ride till she can't no more.
The actor and writer has spoken openly about her struggles with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia. She recounts how a month on the road without mirrors impacted her perception of self.
The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
You don't have to drop hundreds on a new pair of true wireless earbuds. The HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are loaded with high-end features and are on sale for 71 percent off at just $71.99 now.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
For every major leap in technology, there have been face plants, ill-advised cash grabs and just plan bad tech. here are the gadgets and technology that absolutely screwed the pooch.
In this scene from his early 1990s documentary "The Last Party," Robert Downey Jr. makes a visit to the New York Mercantile Exchange and doesn't mince words.
Want to solve a Rubik's Cube? Then you have to know the numbers. Here's the amazing math behind the legendary toy, and how to use it to solve the puzzle.
Ring lacks basic security features, making it easy for hackers to turn the company's cameras against its customers.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
I received an email from an unfamiliar sender. In the subject line was the title of a story I wrote five years ago. He wanted to know if I was aware of the recent plagiarism scandal involving a young Nigerian author.
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Can scientists determine what lies at the bottom of the ocean before mining companies destroy it?
A truck was spotted obliviously dragging a Volkswagen on a road in London — to the shock of pop star Ellie Goulding, who witnessed the chaos in a neighboring car.
Why does Whitehorse in the Yukon offer a transatlantic flight to Germany?
"They say it's a drill on the loudspeaker, most of the time, but they might be lying just to make sure you're not going to panic."
Two Lucasfilm creative directors go over every starfighter that whizzed through space throughout the Star Wars saga.
Let us begin from a place of appreciating the marvel that is a Dorito: crispy, crunchy, salty corn chips that deliver a powerful punch of flavor. I, personally, am still offended that they changed the shape to the rounded corners. I miss those sharp pointy true triangles, but it's a minor thing.
How could he have survived? Is he some kind of Sith poltergeist? Is he a clone? HOW UNLIMITED IS THIS DUDE'S POWER?
Jane Mayer's "Dark Money" dives deep into the world of the ultra rich who have funded the rise of the far right in American politics.
From a wad of pitch less than an inch long, researchers have painted a detailed portrait of an ancient human — and added another layer to the story of human evolution.
President Trump sent a letter on Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing his "most powerful protest" against the impeachment process. The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump on Wednesday.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
Many smartphone screens switch to warmer colors in the evening to help you sleep better — but research suggests the science behind this is all wrong.
Everyone wants to create their own unique sound, but we think this sound artist may have gone beyond "unique" with this record.
The great novels of the 1960s remain enjoyable because they got everything wrong.
While revisiting locations in "500 Days of Summer," Deschanel gives her take on the romance between her and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character and people's hatred of Summer.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
Concierge IV treatments are among the most extravagant wellness trends of the past few years. A nurse will come to you to deliver a saline solution full of electrolytes, vitamin supplements, and, occasionally, prescription medications straight into your veins.
He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.
While the internet got a kick out of the latest meme, Mariah Hillman rushed to the scene to save the wild birds from danger or even death.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are ready to "Face the Music" in the third "Bill and Ted" movie.
When the craft beer revolution came, it was swift and merciless.
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
The star actor allegedly left after expressing displeasure with listening to a clip of his own acting — a fear Driver has repeatedly voiced in the past.
Let's take a moment to celebrate some of those smaller, more under-the-radar works of 2019, which achieved impressive results through smart, surgical changes.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
In the early 2000s, Amsterdam locals frustrated with sound pollution demanded the city do something to address it. The low frequencies and long wavelengths worked against traditional barrier solutions, but airport staff realized that plowed fields in the area seemed to dampen the noise — especially ones with a particular spacing of ridges.
GQ asked smart people to explain which of the best protein bars are worth grabbing from the drug store — and which ones to avoid.