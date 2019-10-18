Suspicious Deer Encounters A Decoy Deer In The Woods, Snaps It In Half
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
CNN's Wolf Blitzer struck a nerve during an interview with White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway when he asked about her husband's perspective on the impeachment proceedings.
A New Zealand man was fortunate to be behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, which helped swerve out of the way of a family of ducks.
The internet can be a cruel place, as Jimmy Kimmel's recurring Mean Tweets segment demonstrates.
In 1989, Michael Galinsky, then a 20-year-old student, took a month to cross the USA. Everywhere he went, he photographed America's shopping malls.
An uncommonly shallow temblor rattled the country, sending scientists buzzing as they began hunting down its source.
His name is Christopher Spell and gravity doesn't apply to him.
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
An in-progress version of the Disney film premiered at New York Film Festival in September of 1991, and upended animation as we knew it.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
It's difficult to effectively refute the claim that John von Neumann is likely the most intelligent person who has ever lived.
The plan may sound "fanciful," but researchers say a miniature magnetosphere could be used to protect humans and spacecraft.
Commentator Joe Buck called the incident "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field"
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.
For the week of November 11, we have a handful of contenders: Keanu as a tumbleweed, Maclunkey, the "Payphone" exit and Claire Saffitz zoning out.
On Sunday, November 17, perhaps the most elaborately themed arcade in the country, Anata no Warehouse in Kawasaki, will shut down for reasons that remain unexplained.
The odds seem to be against Google, even though Google would seem to have the best chance of making cloud gaming work of any company yet.
Nandi Bushell and Yoyoka are two wildly talented drummers — each barely a decade old.
Disney made a lot of promises for its streaming service — many of which, as far as its content is concerned, it kept. But the service itself, Disney+, so far is messy, unreliable and riddled with bugs.
An expert in citizenship reveals the concept's totalitarian, racist and sexist underpinnings and considers alternatives.
During an air-to-air exercise, one fighter jet has to eat the others fumes in an extraordinary moment caught on camera.
Deadhappy wants to make dying fun.
Inside the weird, wild, low-wage world of Mechanical Turk.
What is it about movies like "The Report" and "Spotlight" that makes files, folders and legal pads sort of sexy?
I wanted to learn why a beloved science fiction writer fell into obscurity after his death. I didn't expect that I would help bring his books back to life.
Mark, a 32-year-old in Texas, tells us why he charted his suicidal thoughts in Excel for a year — and then made it public.
We're not saying it's Bigfoot, but we're not saying it's totally not Bigfoot either.
A sophisticated new electronic warfare system is being used at the world's busiest port. But is it sand thieves or the Chinese state behind it?
If only real cooking were this clean.
This week part of Ohio's state legislature decided students have a right to be wrong when it comes to their religion; screw whatever those nutty scientists say!
A grizzly's body can slow down for months without damage. Researchers wonder if the ability can be harnessed to aid human health.
We were not expecting the detached tire to pack that much of a punch, but it really did a number on the car.
Who knew that dressing as a Ninja Turtle for seven hours could be such a miserable slog?
Adam Driver is one of the finest actors of our time, starring in films like "Marriage Story" and "Star Wars." He's even better at yelling.
An estimated 550,000 wild animals are currently suffering in poorly run tourist attractions around the world. Here's how not to support those initiatives.
A tiny border town is home to hundreds of dentists and is a major destination for Americans seeking big savings on dental care.
"This is like a 1 out of 10. I don't want to continue eating it."
This case has it all: white-centrism, the charter school problem, and the obscene way in which North Carolina is failing its students — particularly minorities.
Pieces of the Berlin Wall have been scattered across the globe. How did they migrate to their new homes?
How the far right exploits the platform's clueless approach to hate speech.
At first we just get Marcos's side of the story. But then Greenfield talks to people who remember the reign of terror that was the Marcos regime.
Veneto regional council, which is located on Venice's Grand Canal, was flooded for the first time in its history on Tuesday night — just after it rejected measures to combat climate change.
We bad-movie watchers have our own anticriteria, the sorts of badness we prefer.
A cursed concept from airports — how to keep travelers occupied and consuming — has made the leap over to the internet.
The bizarre odyssey of how Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen came to co-write the year's best original movie song began 10 years ago, when she woke up after a minor arm surgery feeling like her mind was on fire.