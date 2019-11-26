Surveillance Video Captures How Thieves Pulled Off A Brazen Jewel Heist In Germany
CCTV reveals how thieves were able to steal priceless 18th-century jewelry from a museum in Dresden.
The Nokia 3110 is famously indestructible. Let's see if that is really the case.
At the most, movies from the "Star Wars" franchise have received PG-13 ratings, but what happens if we make certain scenes in these movies much more R-rated?
In Persian culture, there is a concept called "tarof" where everyone must yield or offer something, and everyone must politely refuse. It often leads to comical situations.
First Lady Melania Trump got a very cold reception while giving a speech at an youth summit on drugs.
Redditors unearthed this classic mashup of Darth Vader with Christian Bale's obscene tirade during the filming of "Terminator Salvation."
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
A feud over local taxes turned into a referendum on government itself. But Election Day left residents as divided as ever.
How musicians hack Spotify playlists to promote their own songs.
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
Robert Patrick reflects on filming "Terminator 2" with Josh Horowitz on location.
Mark Sandy, a career staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget, told impeachment investigators that two budget staffers left the agency after expressing frustrations about the unexplained hold on Ukrainian aid, according to new closed-door transcripts released Tuesday.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
The yearly family gatherings always start out politely enough, but a few glasses of wine later, exchanges can turn nasty.
Meet the new teen-idol ticket scalpers — average guys, no bots.
The story behind how Ilaitia Tabakaucoro, an air traffic controller from Fiji, changed the way we travel by airplane.
Well, that took quite a turn, didn't it?
Including "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Madeline's Madeline," "Get Out," and others.
"I'm not a politician and I can't lie about the way I feel," the star of Oscar favorites "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" says.
Elon Musk made a cameo on "Rick and Morty" as Elon Tusk, a version of Elon from an alternate reality. Here's every scene he was in from the latest episode.
Amazon's internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed.
What is the Enneagram? A personality typing system that has found a massive following among young American Christians.
Michael Prichinello breaks down the "John Wick" star's motorcycle collection.
A massive study of US mortality shows a grim trend in life expectancy across racial lines.
This animated chart pits some unusual but surprisingly common causes of death against each other.
The things Margaret Atwood makes up keep on coming true: environmental catastrophe, state surveillance, the diminishment of reproductive autonomy. What's next?
The latest in a series of disputes between Google and its workforce.
If someone asks you a question online or over text, do not respond with "OK." or "Yes." You might use "sure" or "yep" without punctuation; you should probably add an exclamation mark. Otherwise you might sound passive aggressive, dismissive, or angry. There's a good reason for this.
A distracted biker slows down to gawk at some women and forgets to check himself before wrecking himself.
Police are investigating three incidents in which a man dumped buckets of "liquefied fecal matter" on unsuspecting people.
It's not just humans who can benefit from VR. Moscow-area farmers strapped modified VR headsets to cows to see if it improved their mood.
Seth Meyers shares with Howard Stern who he feels doesn't get the credit they deserve.
Twitter is warning people with inactive accounts that they must log in by December 11th. Those who fail to do so will have their accounts removed and the usernames will be up for grabs.
The documentary "Losing Lena" tells the story of a "Playboy" photo commonly used for testing a compression algorithm.
A speeding car takes his chances going between two large semis. It seems like a very ill-advised maneuver.
Faint signals from water vapor power our super-accurate forecasts — and if we're not careful, scientists warn, 5G could drown some of them out.
At a new State Department training center, survival lessons include fleeing ambushes, escaping burning buildings and handling bomb threats.
Polish speed climber Marcin Dzieński attempts to race an elevator up seven stories. How did he do?
The planet: dying. Cars: not yet flying. Noodles: still delicious.
We've never cycled through trends faster. Why does it feel so inescapable?
From how to pick the best quality meat to what makes a good veggie burger, these experts have you covered.
We've been moving in the wrong direction for years.
To save Brazil's giant anteaters, scientists are grappling with one of the planet's most transformative forces: roads.
Ian McKellen owes an extraordinary debt to Ronald — or J.R.R. — Tolkien.
The actor gets completely red-faced when Jimmy Fallon shows his original audition tape for "Thor."
Inequality ire isn't a theme unique to Rian Johnson's new movie "Knives Out" — it's an undercurrent running through a slew of this season's movies, from "Hustlers" to "Joker" to "Parasite."
The ultimate beer-pong flex.
Sometimes when you want to keep your kids safe, you go a little bit extreme.
This seems like the most ill-advised way to climb off a cherry picker.
The winter holidays have always been hard on our pocketbooks, but just how much money do Americans, on average, spend on each holiday?