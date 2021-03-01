Surgeon Inexplicably Attends Court On Zoom While Operating On A Patient
A plastic surgeon in Sacramento, California appeared for a traffic trial while a patient was still on the table undergoing surgery. The judge was, understandably, perplexed.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to QAnon believers who deny the storming of the Capitol was done by Trump supporters and believe he'll be sworn in as the 19th President(!) on March 4, 2021.
Taco Bell has announced plans for a concept store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that potentially will change the way fast food restaurants look forever.
Here's how everyone thinks Mjolnir is supposed to be pronounced. And then there's Paul Rudd.
The Apple car has been getting a lot of buzz with the tech company staying mum about the alleged project. Here's what we know.
Psychology professor Inna Kanevsky debunks popular TikToks that espouse false information about psychology.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Podcast voice" has been parodied, co-opted and commodified. With lip flutters and giddyap words, our reporter learned how to talk the talk. This interactive piece will show you exactly how.
O'Hara got her first Golden Globes win for her role as Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek," but the best part of her speech might be her husband Bo Welch playing her off with applause sounds.
Chloé Zhao became only the second woman ever to win best director and Chadwick Boseman posthumously received the award for best actor in a drama.
"My mom's guidelines were clear: we will accept this, but we will not talk about it — not even with each other."
The Washington power couple has spent the past several years very publicly divided. Now that America is starting to get over Trump, how will they move on?
Survivors of China's campaign of persecution reveal the scope of the devastation.
A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler roasted the HFPA for their lack of Black voters. "Look, we all know award shows are stupid," Fey quipped. "But even with stupid things inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press."
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Here's the rendition of the national anthem that opened the Conservative Political Action Conference.
A mysterious new USPS mailbox has appeared on Amazon property amid a historic union drive in Bessemer, Alabama.
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani, with help from chef Palak Patel, takes the test and tries to get a plate of Chicken Tikka Masala ready before the takeout arrives.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was set at a California high school beset by vampires, demons and toxic mean girls, but it turns out its real-life big bad was the show's creator, Joss Whedon.
Watch the sun and stars drift along as dusk turns dark in this beautiful night sky time-lapse.
"The truth was so dark. If I wasn't in shock, I'd be shattered. I couldn't expose something so strange and so personal to the First Lady. But I'm sure she would understand."
Lukewarm delivery is fine, but nothing beats a slice of freshly made pizza right out of the oven.
We've put together a list of 10 games we're most excited for in the first half of 2021, and our fingers are crossed that they'll knock our socks off.
We're not usually this fancy with our hot sauce picks, but Truff hot sauce is undeniably worth the price of admission.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In an effort to be helpful, Verizon accidentally stuck its foot in its mouth on Sunday, and then furiously backtracked.
In the Mexican soccer league, Club America's Richard Sánchez torpedoed the ball in from a few feet inside the halfway line.
Brushing teeth, reading and avoiding food and screens all part of consensus advice
Here's why tuition at public universities has nearly tripled since 1990.
As automakers promise to get rid of internal combustion engines, Heidelberg is trying to get rid of autos.
No, they weren't forced to rehearse like this. Yes, part of it was staged. And obviously, the tents are awesome.
Residents of East York, a suburb of Toronto, are up in arms about plans to put affordable housing on this beloved, uh, parking lot.
When we point out, over and over again, that there is no evidence to support these claims, our comments normally fill up with very, very angry people calling us "delusional" and saying things like "just look around!" But they never actually provide any evidence.
Financial experts weigh in on when to 'fess up to the IRS, whether you need an LLC, how to learn about regulations, and more.
For a handful of cultures across the globe, the Arab world among them, these distinct blankets deliver not only an impossibly warm, soft hug but a great sense of belonging.
How a buzzy startup may be ushering in a new crop of social platforms.
Could we learn something about human aggression from China's tiniest champions? One scientist believes so.
In 2012, Kardashian began two of her most important relationships: with Kanye West, and with Instagram.
Po-Shen Loh, professor of Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University and a U.S. Math Olympiad coach, suggests that we should let students think of solutions and ideas, rather than feeding them pre-existing ones.
New CDC research on COVID-19 and gyms reminds us that heavy breathing inside with unmasked strangers is a bad idea.
The Red Planet's red looks different to an Earthling than it would to a Martian — or to a robot with hyperspectral cameras for eyes.
The high-efficiency house is engineered to save as much energy as possible.
Researchers in France aim to boldly farm fish where no one has farmed fish before.
Not only does this retro-style controller work on the Switch, but it works well with the PC, Android phones and even Raspberry Pi emulation setups.
If you're a millennial in need of an avocado for your toast, this is your guy.
Xerography was not only central to the production and dissemination of art and community, but changed who could be an active participant in the making of culture.
The one thing that the Senate cannot stomach is telling the truth about the Republican Party.
And of course Dr. Fauci is the host.
U.S. regulators have formally approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the third jab to be authorised in the country.
What does conservation actually mean when it comes to President Biden's 30 by 30 plan for US lands and waters? Hunters and anglers are trying to find out.
