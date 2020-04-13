Guy Builds A Supersonic Ping Pong Ball Cannon, Blasts A Hole Clean Through Paddle
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
Let's just pretend this is the new normal.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Why we shouldn't bail out the airlines and cruise companies.
A raging class war, a preview of more good news or a simple mistake.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
When COVID-19 recedes, it will leave behind a severe economic crisis. But, as always, some people will profit.
Just like everyone else, we found reaching a human being to be next to impossible right now.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
A surprise company outing to an air base caused a 64-year-old French man so much stress that he flung himself from a fighter jet in midair, grabbing the ejector button in a panic and tumbling through the skies above France before landing in a field.
One expert said New Yorkers might be able to "throw a small party, depending on your age and demographic" — and who attends — by the end of the summer.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
From the remote control to the Xbox, take a look at the inventions that changed our lives through history.
Life in self-isolation is a great time to finally launch that podcast idea. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers 39 hours of training to get you started. It's $44.99 today.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, productivity will be lower, households will be more risk-averse, and tens of millions of workers will endure lower earnings for the rest of their lives. And it could be worse if policy makers don't do more.
The handstand challenge started by Tom Holland involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so much better.
After the coronavirus, job protection will be on the minds of every worker. Use the following job interview tips to find out how a company really treated its workers during the pandemic.
Recent history suggests young people could see their careers derailed, finances shattered, and social lives upended.
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Codenames: Duet" has you team up with your partner to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Vanity license plates can be fun, but be aware the Department of Motor Vehicles does not take kindly to requests for BIGFART and DAPOOP.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
No conventions. No rallies. No get-out-the-vote. Insiders are starting to rethink how politics is even going to work.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
The solitary Volvo has lorded over its little isle since early January 2012.
Virginia is the 27th state to decriminalize or legalize marijuana.
Driver Kyle Larson appeared to think his mic was off during an iRacing event over the weekend. It was not.
COVID-19 has profoundly different outcomes for men and women - and not just in terms of their health. For a virus that infects people indiscriminately, why does gender have such an effect?
The fascinating reason why "probability of 0" does not mean "impossible."
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
One of photographer Toby Harriman's personal projects over the past few years has been exploring the unique designs of different airports, and his slowly expanding Airport Aerials project is offering truly unique perspectives on these massive spaces.
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
Shrimp farming releases huge quantities of greenhouse gases, in addition to supporting abusive labor practices.
"There's one in Kansas that's built in a missile silo that used to have a nuclear weapon in it, and now has a 15-story inverted condominium. I've been calling it a geoscraper. I don't know what else to call it. It's an inverted skyscraper."
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
A doctor reflects on nearly two months spent treating some of China's most severe COVID-19 cases.
Unsurprisingly, given they were locked in a fight for survival, relatively few onboard images were taken. But imaging specialist Andy Saunders created sharp stills from low-quality 16mm film shot by the crew.
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
They're facing a second once-in-a-lifetime downturn at a critical moment.
Small amounts of gold used in electronics quickly add up to environmental and humanitarian disasters.
Healthcare workers working in the COVID-19 unit of a hospital in Massachusetts had a pleasant surprise waiting for them at Fenway Park, the Red Sox ballpark.
The agency was already facing tumbling mail volume, financial losses, and hostility from Washington. And then coronavirus hit.
With thousands of followers, Shanghai live-streamer Nai Nai was a girlfriend to many, until she met Chinese internet legend Jiang Bo. Little did she know the price she would pay for her feelings
When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, it can take a psychological toll. Here are a few useful tips for staying sane.
I set out to stan, snark and scam my way through the world of Caroline Calloway. This is how it all played out.
Mass mussel casualties, like those in Ohio's Big Darby Creek, are relatively new, and they are now happening worldwide.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.