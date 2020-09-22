Colin Firth And Stanley Tucci Are A Couple Whose Lives Are Upended By Alzheimer's In 'Supernova' Trailer
We're already getting teary-eyed, and we've only seen the trailer. "Supernova" is scheduled to be released on November 27.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We're already getting teary-eyed, and we've only seen the trailer. "Supernova" is scheduled to be released on November 27.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause. That's why urban planners and designers incorporate safety measures into road design.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Over 30 years in the making, and now bankrolled by the world's richest man, it's a Jules Verne-worthy project that Jeff Bezos himself had to be a part of.
It's hard to imagine that anything literally hanging from utility poles across Manhattan could be considered "hidden," but throughout the borough, about 18 miles of translucent wire stretches around the skyline, and most people have likely never noticed.
"It looks like football training, but in suits."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From Netflix to Amazon Prime to Disney+, here's a very candid trailer of every platform battling each other out in the streaming wars.
Near the middle of the Cold War, in the early days of the space race, the US hatched a plan to detonate a nuclear bomb on the moon.
Martin Amis and Salman Rushdie discuss.
Michelin's "Pilot Sport Pax" tires are specifically designed for the Bugatti Veyron — a $2 million car.
And it's an insight into the changing world of organized crime.
Understanding how the algorithm achieves its accuracy matters even if you're not interested in TikTok or the short video space because more and more, companies in all industries will be running up against a competitor whose advantage centers around a machine learning algorithm.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Since 1982, Robert Wardhaugh has been hosting the same game of Dungeons & Dragons in Ontario, Canada. Over nearly four decades, it has grown to be bigger than he could have ever expected.
The classics are still the classics, but the canon keeps getting bigger and better.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"She calls him her hero and he calls her his princess. He started kindergarten today and she waited outside for him to get home all afternoon."
When Spotify signed "The Joe Rogan Experience" to an exclusive multi-year distribution deal earlier in the summer, the company's stock price soared briefly, illustrating both the extent to which investors valued its bet on exclusives as well as Rogan's unlikely standing as a legitimate media phenomenon.
This is the story of how a 37-story skyscraper at 20 Fenchurch Street, also know as the "Walkie Talkie" building, become known for accidentally melting cars.
Weeks before lockdown, I made a whirlwind tour of Istanbul's public baths. It was a crash course in pleasure that helped me understand what we've lost since.
Need some extra space for 4K videos on your phone, or more games on your Nintendo Switch? This well-reviewed 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is $15 off.
The Nike Alphafly is designed to be the fastest running shoe ever made and has a carbon plate that's garnered some mixed reactions from the running community. Youtubers What's Inside take a peek into the technology used to make it.
Every relationship is long-distance now — and that's a good thing.
A conversation from Noam Chomsky and Robert Pollin's new book "Climate Crisis and the Global Green New Deal."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're already getting teary-eyed, and we've only seen the trailer. "Supernova" is scheduled to be released on November 27.
"It's really hard to think about recovery, or putting down substances, when your basic human needs aren't being met."
The day the Apple debuted the iPhone was the day Google engineers realized they would have to start over with their design.
At last year's US Open, Charles Howell III told a story that might have ended his career. Now, he says he's a changed man.
Here's what it's like to live on Fisher Island, where the average income is $2.2 million.
Other languages, like French, have a formal and informal way of addressing another person. English only has "you." Why is that?
The website has become the go-to source for information on local schools, entwining itself in how people buy homes.
Here's the behind the scenes of a key stunt used in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." Reeves' stunt double Jackson Spidell took quite the leap of fate.
The CDC recommends 6 feet or more, the WHO about half that distance, but experts say the science is far from settled.
Many residents of Martin county, Kentucky, won't drink their tap water, a legacy of years of mismanagement.
The video was filmed over the course of eight days and captures the growth of grass from its germination.
We all want to know how to live longer, but is a prolonged life a healthy, happy one? One Vogue writer looks at the science that says it might be possible.
It's not easy doing a ransom demand over Zoom when you have a bad Wifi connection.
As dance studios closed because of COVID-19, Dance Church launched a streaming platform. Now it's become one of the biggest workout classes of quarantine.
Colleges are torn apart when faculty are punished and publicly vilified for accidentally giving offense.
A family is lured into a hotel where they are required to participate in a play in the trailer for "Cadaver," a Norwegian psychological horror movie that will be released on Netflix on October 22.
This footage of a 60-foot replica of an RX-78-2 Gundam robot attempting to walk is sped-up considerably but it's still incredible. The developers of the project will announce further progress around the end of September.
The platform is filled with search-optimized spammers, and there's no end in sight.
When BBC Breakfast weather broadcaster Matt Taylor was asked whether he was a fan of Rick Astley, Taylor didn't realize that Astley was going to be introduced as a guest on the show next and was listening in.
A shirt doesn't hold a candle to a N95 or a surgical mask.
2020 has been one of the most active North Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, and now we've run out of human names for storms.
"Think that's the first time we ever hugged." "Maybe the last time."
The return of non-Covid respiratory illnesses is putting a new strain on testing supplies around the world — and is a preview of what's in store for the US.
But plant-based milk is a sensible venture when you consider how little of the white stuff produced on farms ends up being sold as a liquid.
That accoridon twang on a '90s hard rock riff just hits different.
Whether you're aiming for a nostalgic space-y sound in your recordings or simply looking for a straightforward tool to learn music, the Stylophone rules.
Ford announced that it will add the 7-speed manual transmission to the Sasquatch off-road Bronco. It's a test case for whether the stick shift can survive.