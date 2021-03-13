This Guy Went Through All The Videos Of The TikToker Asking Supercar Owners What They Do For A Living And Visualized The Data
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
After the Fox News anchor said Joe Biden's attempt to make the armed services more accessible to women was making a "mockery of the US military," Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker hit back in a video.
Johnny Harris explains that instead of learning a language by studying its grammatical construct, it's more helpful to memorize the 1000 most common words, just like traversing a different path on a video game map.
It might be good to know the next time you go overseas which countries don't get along with each other.
It's funny because unfortunately, this might be what bookshop owners and clerks do have to face every day.
Japan's Kaguya lunar orbiter captured this extraordinary footage of the Earth rising over the moon back in 2008.
Why does endlessly looking for bad news feel so strangely gratifying - and can we break the habit?
One of the largest groups of 17-year cicadas, Brood X, last emerged from underground in 2004. The next generation will arrive starting in April.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A veteran model scout reviews the looks of strangers out of a lineup and is incredibly complimentary in the way he does it.
This week's characters also include an alt-right social media platform that tried to turn satire into reality, a fast food company with the worst possible tweet on International Women's Day and more.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
The Republican Party in the era following Donald J. Trump's presidency is comprised of five "tribes" that have ranging affinity for the former president and different desires when it comes to seeing him continue to lead the party, according to a new survey.
Twitch and YouTube chess star Levy Rozman has faced over a week of sustained harassment after calling out an alleged cheater.
Max Frosh wanted the "ugliest town" in his country to know that they were loved in the most over-the-top way possible.
"Street Fighter" will take on practically any property out there except "Mortal Kombat." Why haven't these two giants crossed paths in the past three decades?
Andrew Cuomo's governorship has been defined by cruelty that disguised chronic mismanagement. Why was that celebrated for so long?
Actress and comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly shows off accents around the world, from English to French to Russian.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+ — from the Jennifer Garner comedy "Yes Day" to "Last Chance U: Basketball" to the Russo brothers' new movie "Cherry."
It might be good to know the next time you go overseas which countries don't get along with each other.
For this year and next, the stimulus bill boosts subsidies for nearly all those buying their own coverage, making insurance free for more people and giving higher-income people discounts for the first time.
Zebra mussels showed up in imported aquarium accessories across 32 states. Ecologists want your help killing them.
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.
Therapists are joining TikTok en masse to destigmatize mental health, but other creators are joining in the discussion and causing dangerous confusion.
As Matthew McConaughey ponders whether he'll run for Texas governor, here's everyone of the actor's utterances of the word alright over the past 20+ years.
100 million subscribers agree.
I'm still waking up from seizures thinking that if I didn't hit my head that hard I'll just risk it.
One of the hazards of working in the Arctic is you might attract the attention of polar bears.
They've become a major military player — and maybe a substitute for strategic thinking.
Michael Phelps popularized it five years ago. Now The Rock's posting about it on Instagram.
We did not see that response coming.
Researchers claim breakthrough in study of 2,000-year-old Antikythera mechanism, an astronomical calculator found in sea.
A gene therapy injection eliminated pain in mice. "CRISPR Could Switch Off Chronic Pain Without Opioids" is published by Emily Mullin in Future Human.
There's something sweet about the way the fawn and the dog interact upon seeing each other for the first time.
George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers accused in his death.
As China's science fiction authors are elevated to the status of oracles, Qiufan's career — and his genres place in society — have gone through the looking glass.
Noah Lalonde does a hilarious impression of Leonardo DiCaprio as a waiter being offended by your "Titanic" joke.
Unfettered genius. Unpredictable rages. Here's what it was like to work at Tesla as Model 3 manufacturing ramped up and the company's leader melted down.
You should have seen my mom's Twitter page before it got suspended. Maybe you did. Maybe you were one of the 85 accounts that followed her. If so, I imagine you were probably very confused.
The Skunk Lock might seem hilarious but you perhaps should consult your local laws.
Understanding why, and what may be coming soon.
How emulation of a Sega classic brought me back to my childhood.
Professional wrestlers takes matters into their own hands to enforce the mask rule at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City.
In a recent BBC interview, grifter queen Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, admitted that some of her crimes have paid off "in a way."
In physics, entropy is the process of a system losing energy and dissolving into chaos. This applies to social systems in everyday life, too. Limiting energy loss can make social systems run better.
Johnny Harris explains that instead of learning a language by studying its grammatical construct, it's more helpful to memorize the 1000 most common words, just like traversing a different path on a video game map.
The next big software update will allow you to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone and bring Fitness Plus to more screens.
One of the main characters on Twitter this week was the pink-necked green-pigeon, a photo of which went viral. Yes, it's real. Yes, it's stunning.
Many of the most well-known actors in the United Kingdom seem to come from richer backgrounds.