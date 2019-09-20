Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
THIS OR THAT

This is how car-dependent urban design and planning left a dent on third places (pubs, cafes, libraries, town squares) in cities around the world.

DIGG PICKS

Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
REEL LIFE
bbc.com

Popular culture tells us that stepmothers are mean, neglectful — even deadly. Yet there's little evidence to support the myth. Why does it prevail?
A TESLA, AN HERMÈS PURSE, MAYBE SOME AIR JORDANS?

We're back with another weekend roundup. This weekend saw the highs and lows in the world of retail among Pepsi, Amazon, Ticketmaster, Tesla, Hermès, and Nike. While some could get their hands on what they wanted, others simply couldn't.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces