Professional Stuntmen React To Some Of Hollywood's Best And Worst Stunts
Three professional stuntmen — including Andy Cheng from the Jackie Chan Stuntmen's Club — break down some of the most memorable stunts in cinema.
Players in "This Morning's" spin to win game can win an array of prizes — which, in the midst of a cost of living crisis in the UK, include money to pay off four months' worth of energy bills.
The last surviving member of The Monkees, a rock band that formed in 1966, is suing the FBI. Micky Dolenz wants the government to hand over any files on him and his deceased bandmates.
The sickle kept the body pinned down and stopped the dead from rising again.
Couples who are waiting before they sleep together play "Truth or Drink" — where they must either answer increasingly uncomfortable questions or take a shot.
Good news! You can finally get rid of your tweets' typos. Bad news! Hate speech and misinformation just got a lot harder to police.
Wax play stimulates so many of our senses, elevating the pleasure we usually get from sex to new heights.
The legendary rock band tells Letterman about their decision to call it quits in 1980 after the tragic death of drummer John Bonham. (From 2012)
This week, social media made me do this.
What started as a search for artifacts once on display at the University of North Dakota library resulted in the discovery of remains in cardboard boxes — and sparked a reckoning.
While visually unassuming, "The Matrix" villain Agent Smith's unnerving mannerisms and disturbing lines make him one of the most terrifying characters in film history.
Many men are still too defensive about dating barely legal women—but at least some others finally seem ready to joke about how lame it is. Progress??
We want whatever Paul Rudd and Jason Segel are on in this hysterical interview promoting "I Love You, Man" in 2009.
Who doesn't want a nice warm eye massage? We certainly do.
A gadget the size of a 10p coin, the AirTag was intended to help people find their keys. Instead it has facilitated a boom in terrifying behaviour from abusers.
Stephen King once wrote a book about
a school shooting that inspired a real life incident.
The books aren't bad, necessarily. They're just not for kids.
For California, less cars and public transit equals less emissions. Except the state is known for its lousy public transit.
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
Turns out that online news consumers are exposed to more opposing views, while TV news watchers rarely stray.
Spencer Elden, who was pictured as a baby on the cover of "Nevermind," argued in his lawsuit that the grunge rock group had engaged in "child pornography."
"Helena's Theme" got premiered yesterday, and is the first tease of this movie to actually reach fans.
A mattress king, Bob Ross' grandson, some crocs, a minor league baseball field, and one memorable moment.
Daily reminder to take your birth control.
Paxlovid goes from COVID game-changer to pandemic enigma.
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
Police hunt two men after at least 10 people are killed in a wave of attacks that have shocked Canada.
A main grievance from troops is around pay, according to the Ministry of Defence.
An unforgettable moment for an unforgettable song.
With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory.
Dr. Oz , who is running for senate, keeps putting his foot in his mouth.
YouTube documentarian EmpLemon creates a pyramid establishing the worst choke artists in sports history.
In some respects, the Williams sisters could not be more different. But they have been essential to each other.
During the first day of the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Boseman's performance on Marvel's "What If…?" series was honored with the Emmy for Best Character Voice-Over Performance.
Streamer and Rock Band legend Acai installed some mods into his music game…and things got real weird, real fast.
The incident occurred just two days after Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to shut 150 of its roughly 900 stores and lay off 20 percent of its staff.
A visiting volleyball player heard a racist heckler. LDS history sets the rest of the story apart.
We want to know how much John Elway was paid to hawk this private jet booking app.
Tech billionaires are buying up luxurious bunkers to survive a societal collapse they helped create, but like everything they do, it has unintended consequences.
The first of this year's Emmy Awards trophies were presented on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, new owners of Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C., get tested on their footy knowledge.
Six months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is hosting joint military exercises with several countries, including China and India.
We have a collection of almost every sport for you this week, and it includes some really bad bloopers and some notably cool highlights.