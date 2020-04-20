Students From A Stunt Double School Take Turns 'Punching' Each Other In Ingenious Video
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The findings have huge implications for everyday life on a labor and delivery unit, as well as potential broader implications.
Alyson McClaran said one of the anti-lockdown protesters pushed his car against a man in scrubs who was peacefully blocking protesters in Denver.
Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Not everyone has a close brush of death and then walks it off as if there's nothing to it.
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
Doctors say a woman's silicone breast implants deflected what could have been a fatal bullet, stopping it from reaching her heart. Amazingly, this is not the first time such a thing has been reported in the medical literature.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
"Fomalhaut b" was detected in 2004 but by 2014 it disappeared. How? Scientists think it might not have been a planet at all.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
John Sipher, former member of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, talks about what it's like to be trailed by a KGB agent in Russia.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
The rent was due on April 1 and these tenants have no intention of paying it — not now, not ever.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
As new cases and deaths continue to decline, the governor said he wants to use the opportunity to make New York a better place when it does re-open.
IKEA decided to release its Swedish meatball recipe for home cooks to make during coronavirus quarantine. Here are the ingredients and directions.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
Your roommate is rustling around in the kitchen, your dog is in the yard barking at squirrels, your neighbors are fighting loudly and you just want some peace. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro offer shockingly effective noise cancelling.
Seasons No. 2 and No. 3 in SB Nation's quest to win a national title with Western Illinois in "College Hoops 2K8"
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Over the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have filed jobless claims filed because of COVID-19. Here's how that compares to the numbers of other historical job losses over the past few decades.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Where America had the Wright Brothers and their powered flight in 1903, our British pals celebrate Horatio Phillips and his imaginatively-named Flying Machine of 1907.
A single owner put less than 15,000 miles on this rare collectible before tucking it away somewhere in Indiana.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
"The very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "are different from you and me." Rarely has that statement been so glaringly clear, as the self-isolation strategies of the ultrawealthy are revealed by the coronavirus pandemic.
After 20 years of long-distance competition, I ran my fastest. All it took was tech, training and a new understanding of my life.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
For 311's 30th anniversary, the band took over the Park MGM in Las Vegas, playing 102 songs over three nights with no repeats. Our writer went to the desert on the eve of a pandemic to meet the superfans of America's most positive band — and figure out why he stopped loving them.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
The IRS enlisted TurboTax's help to deliver stimulus checks. It could cost you.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
The coronavirus didn't break America. It revealed what was already broken.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
The pandemic inspired an innovative project to design and make a low-cost ventilator in weeks, not years.
"I have to say I am more than a little disappointed with this."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Daylight, natural ventilation and unfinished wood surfaces can all reduce the abundance of harmful pathogens.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
At one point, a police officer proclaimed it "a stand-off."
Unemployment has skyrocketed, but so has the size of the city's volunteer pool and the number of people fostering animals. One month into the shutdown, the city is as complex as it ever was.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.