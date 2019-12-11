Structure Falls From Overpass, Truck Driver Nearly Smashes Straight Into It
Don't trust those bridges. They'll betray when you least suspect it.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
A short documentary about a Ninja Turtle-obsessed guy from Cape May, New Jersey, who has a small museum dedicated to Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
San Francisco's newest public space reflects the influence of Big Tech and Silicon Valley — and the city's anxieties.
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
A phage that resists all forms of the antiviral defense known as CRISPR has an unusual means of survival.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
We didn't want to focus on the best, because in technology the best is often the most recent. This is about reflecting on what came before and precisely why these innovative gadgets matter.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia, discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.
Sheepherding is a construct and we shouldn't subscribe to rigid societal norms.
LinkedIn, now in its 16th year, was built for a different era where professional ability was confined to a resume and recruiters served as gatekeepers between professionals and hiring managers.
At a Remote Area Medical clinic outside the nation's capital, doctors treat those who have fallen through the cracks in the system.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
The study was an accident. The results show the positive effects of health insurance.
As much as residential customers might yearn for an alternative to their local telecom monopoly, 5G doesn't yet rank as a sure thing.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
On the making of "Bombshell" and the eerie similarities between Roger Ailes and Harvey Weinstein.
What is old and rusty may never die.
It's not just humility that's making him choose "Elf" as his favorite holiday movie.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
Despite all those "deluxe" anniversary reissues cluttering up iTunes, reclusive mastering engineers are still the unsung heroes of music.
It's probably not your neighbor's fault that you're so uncomfortable during a flight.
They think they mattered. They did not. Here's why.
Always wise to leave your weak spot right out there in the open.
Single-family homes are partly to blame for our housing mess, but they can also be a tool to solve our problems.
My toughness got me everything in life I cared about, until I fell in love and had to rethink everything.
A very iced up windshield leaves this train conductor with few other choices than to take matters into their own hands.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
The 2006 reboot of "Sonic the Hedgehog" — known as "Sonic 06" — was supposed to be a turning point for the blue blur. It was a massive flop.
"We'll still take your money, always."
Greta Thunberg has succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.
Cracking a political joke could land a person in the Gulag — but it could also make life under Stalin more bearable.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
Over the past 10 years, disasters like superstorms and record-breaking wildfires have made global warming impossible to ignore.
Appearing to panic following a reporter's ambush a day before the British election, the prime minister sought refuge among hundreds of ice-cold bottles of milk.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
The future of police surveillance doesn't have to be scary. But government and citizens need to step up.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.