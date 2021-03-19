Street Busker Hits The High Note On Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' And Thrills The Crowd
Irish singer Allie Sherlock electrifies the crowd with her performance of "Shallow."
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci's recommendation for people to wear masks after being vaccinated from the coronavirus. Fauci explained that due to circulating variants, it's better to be safe than sorry and wear a mask after getting the vaccine.
There's solving a Rubik's Cube, and then there's completely destroying the challenge, like this kid did.
This craftsman meticulously crafted a 3D sculpture out of nuts and bolts.
We're expecting a shadowy figure to emerge out of the dark with a knife any moment.
Here's the creative way that movies pulled off special effects without the use of new fangled computers.
This Tesla driver attempts putting the vehicle into Full-Self Driving 8.2 beta on the streets of Oakland, and they realize they've made a huge mistake.
Despite the devastating events of the last 12 months and the resulting decline in mental health in a number of destinations, there's been no change at the top spot when it comes to ranking the happiest country in the world.
This week's characters also include a conservative editor who couldn't take a joke, a Hollywood trade publication with a poorly received headline and a Georgia official who said the spa shootings suspect had a "really bad day."
Simon the Goffin cockatoo loves to dance to the dulcet tones of beatboxing.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The disparity between the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio and the men's tournament in Indianapolis is glaring.
Baseball could use a shot in the arm by literally putting a shot in everyone's arm.
Before pesticides, biocontrol was all scientists had to combat introduced insects. Now, the controversial tactic is coming back.
This homeowner got the surprise of a lifetime when she noticed a dog stealing one of her packages.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime — from Marvel's new series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to "Zach Snyder's Justice League" to National Geographic's TV series "Genius: Aretha."
The ultra addicting experience is the quarantine escape you've been looking for. Just pick a city and kick back in the passenger's seat.
From pushing himself and the Dodgers to be better. From bowling well enough to play with the pros. From hammering his friends at Madden. And, scariest of all: from getting better at the sport he already dominates.
New firms are raising billions of dollars to buy up popular Amazon listings, minting millionaires along the way. Here's how it works.
Red Bull athlete Valentin Delluc makes a visit to a ski resort in the most badass way possible.
The vaccine rollout is underway, but what happens if there is a supply disruption? Would it be feasible to change strategy and give more people a first dose? An expert analyzes the data.
Meet the new, non-stealthy fighter that may replace the F-16.
We go to some extraordinary lengths for our friends sometimes.
Several staffers were informally told by transition officials that some past marijuana use would be overlooked, only to be told later that they were being asked to resign.
The load gets heavy in a hurry when you pack for your fears. Carry everything you need for safety and comfort in the wild at a fraction of the weight. It's called essentialism, and we'd love to share it with you.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
We're not usually this fancy with our hot sauce picks, but Truff hot sauce is undeniably worth the price of admission.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A deep dive into Bacardi's storied annual report reveals a much different landscape than the one that existed before COVID-19.
The method only works, of course, if the email addresses are formatted this exact way, but still, it's a pretty nifty trick.
Featuring a four-hour battery, built-in streaming apps and a 4.5-star average on Amazon, this projector is a steal at just $221.99.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly gave diplomatic responses when pressed by reporters over whether Joe Biden regretted his remarks regarding Vladimir Putin.
"Food Only" turned out to be impossible.
Find out how from the two people who rescued the program from despair and elevated it to the sport's biggest stage.
During a segment on Jimmy Fallon's show, guest John Oliver asked Alexa to answer the question "how bad are Amazon's working conditions?" Before Alexa could give a full answer, however, Fallon put a stop to the response.
"If we can't do a rocket for $11.5 billion, we ought to close up shop."
Don't fret the next time you're asked to scan a document — just pick up your iPhone or iPad.
A clip of Prince sinking a basketball into a hoop during a concert was unearthed, stunning netizens who thought Charlie Murphy's story from "Chappelle's Show" was a joke.
Research shows that the US and parts of Europe are facing slumps in birth rates.
The scammer had to explain to the police why she was covered in glitter.
There's no denying the rising optimism felt by some as state governors expand COVID-19 vaccination access and push to end capacity restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. However, experts are sounding the alarm regarding two barriers keeping the US from a return to normalcy.
The Democrats just passed a massive spending bill with no GOP support. So why are Republicans talking about Dr. Seuss and the border?
Tucker and his brother Gator had a real blast at the swimming pool.
They created a slide deck for managers highlighting their biggest job complaints.
You get the best of both worlds: an electric SUV that can go anywhere, and a classic Range that actually works.
Nothing says you've made a mistake than a frantic tossing of your vape pen and an "uh-oh."
Most people believe they have a "true self" deep down that is fundamentally morally good. They don't, but the belief affects the way everyone behaves and sees the world.
His thousands of Twitter followers are shook by the plot twist.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reversed their decline in Michigan, according to federal data.
When a secretive start-up scraped the internet to build a facial-recognition tool, it tested a legal and ethical limit — and blew the future of privacy in America wide open.
iIf you have a phone that's an iPhone 10 or later, there are actually tiny lasers in your phone that help with the phone's facial recognition.
A K-shaped recovery and a wild housing market are two ways the coronavirus recession has been unprecedented. These 10 charts show the pandemic's financial impact.
A year into the pandemic, we know the virus probably came from bats, but how and why it leapt to humans are still unknown.
