Streamer Wins Card Game Despite Not Playing At All, Leaving To Go Make A Sandwich
The deck is designed to play itself, so why not leave to go eat lunch and play the odds?
Over the past week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you. Including a lot of bad suits worn by rookies.
Engineering Explained breaks down why small planes continue to use leaded gas even though its a leading cause of brain damage.
Erika identifies as an objectum sexual, which is a person who can become romantically and sexually attracted to inanimate objects.
The great "convergence" of the mid-20th century may have been an anomaly.
Constitutional lawyer Page Pate thinks the news of the feds raiding the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who championed Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, is bad news for the former president.
In 49 years since Roe v. Wade, Congress has tried to both codify and limit abortion rights — all while abortion transformed U.S. politics.
They really did it.
Susan Collins said she was shocked that Donald Trump's Supreme Court justices would overturn Roe v. Wade. Jeffrey Toobin thinks she was living in denial.
In light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, advocates from all sides of the issue have called for men to be part of the conversation. The Times heard from hundreds who wanted to share their stories.
In a speech to protesters gathered in Union Square, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said one "baby step" Biden could take to protect abortion rights would be to open federal clinics.
A spokesman for Miller said she meant to say "right to life" in her remarks. Do we buy that though? You decide!
"It has been 16 years, but I can still hear myself begging my mother, my doctor, not to make me do this ― please don't make me do this."
Simon Whistler breaks down why Nestlé might be the most evil corporation in the world.
Unwanted pregnancy is a disaster for everyone involved.
We knew LGBTQ rights were under attack. The Supreme Court just confirmed it.
Olivia Rodrigo told the Supreme Court what she really felt about their decision to take away a woman's right to an abortion.
The Supreme Court majority's undead constitutionalism is transforming right-wing media tropes into law.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s won four Super Bowls and fielded some of the greatest teams ever assembled. However, the most important game they ever played was not a Super Bowl, but this random playoff game.
"Our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating the money to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois."
A local woman named Meg happened to play with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and "whooped" some other NFL players in pickleball.
The chief justice had zero support for his middle of the road effort on Roe v. Wade.
The Pistons gave Jaden, his mom, his dad, and his grandfather different legacy jerseys (Detroit Lions, Country Day, Detroit Shock). Thomas Hunter played for the Lions.
Royals and the prime minister joined a service to remember two killed and 21 injured near a gay bar.
"It's hard to put into words how sad a day this is for me personally, for my team-mates, for all of the people who are out there who this is going to affect."
Gabby Petito was found dead last September after vanishing on her cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie
This is official pre-alpha gameplay footage from 2008. The game never came out, but now you can see what it was like.
Kate is looking "relaxed and approachable" as ever in an emerald gown and stilettos, mission accomplished.
By Sunday night — the last day of a 30-day grace period — Russia must pay roughly $100 million to bondholders, or else it will fall into default.
A man tried to prevent police from arresting his son by violently swinging the bucket of an excavator.
The court's decision to overturn Roe triggers a law that will outlaw abortion in North Dakota in 30 days.
How to be there for your people when you're emotionally out of gas.
Do you remember the headlines screaming that the bees are going extinct? Whatever happened to that?
A man who has no business commenting on how others look decides to give letter grades to all of the recently drafted NBA players and their colorful suits. Written by a disgruntled Knicks fan.
It appears Austin Butler had this whole Elvis thing figured out way back in 2019.
Male sex dolls don't sell as well as female dolls. But for women who buy them, they're more than toys. (Warning: Some of the following images are NSFW.)
Their lies about believing that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would uphold Roe are now smacking them—and voters—in the face.
NFT.NYC dubbed itself as the Super Bowl of NFTs. It was a bit of a freak show.
Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacteria in a mangrove swamp in the Caribbean. Here's everything you need to know.
A Houston conservative talk show host who started the deluge of taunts celebrated the threats against the woman's family on Twitter.