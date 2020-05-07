Strangers Try To Guess What Drugs Random People Are Taking
Amateur sleuths attempt to guess what drug random strangers are taking.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
Can I eat at a restaurant? Can I go shopping? Can I hug my friends again? Experts weigh in.
It was easy to get one. It was difficult to take any meaning from it.
Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested in connection with the shooting of Mr. Arbery, which had led to protests in Georgia.
Meeting via conference call for the first time ever this week, the Supreme Court considers a case about our phones.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
Comfy pants have become the pandemic uniform — and Gap, Nike, and Champion are battling against indie brands.
Dozens of times over the eons, rove beetles have made complex, independent adaptations to live inside the nests of ants — the phenomenon of convergent evolution. Biologists want to know if this shows patterns at work in natural selection.
To explore the many, many memes of quarantine, we built a Quarantine House meme.
It's been 55 years since Keith Richards literally dreamed up the hit tune.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
How a chicken farmer, a pair of princesses, and 27 imaginary spies helped the Allies win World War II.
You know that feeling when you're about to engage in some role-playing and the video chat freezes? Yup, it's that feeling.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
This project is incredibly overwhelming for a non-engineer like me, and I wouldn't even know where to begin. There is art in the machine and from the machine these students have created art.
This is so spot-on that it's not even funny anymore.
We studied 10,000 websites and found that their design has become more uniform over time. What does this mean for the future of creative expression on the internet?
A survey suggests that pandemic-era domestic work isn't being divided more equitably than before the lockdown.
The whiplash is real.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
In April 2019, a woman named Tara Reade reached out to me with a clear, consistent story to tell about her experience as a staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office in 1993.
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
"Citizen's arrest" has been part of the Georgia penal code for decades — although most people know it as a comic feature of the Andy Griffith Show.
U.S. Route 20 is America's longest road, stretching from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. That's 12 states and 3,365 miles. Long enough to wend your way along, veer off on new directions and see the expansive country that gives it to you straight.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The EPA has given permission to test a controversial pest control method — using engineered mosquitoes to reduce the population of wild ones.
He engineered these dudes, but most people don't know his name. Or the official name for the tube dudes, for that matter.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
"Sometimes the way some of our stuff comes off isn't really about what's on the page. It's what happens in rehearsal or when we're shooting it."
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
At NYU and elsewhere, young doctors graduated early to work in overwhelmed hospitals. But the pandemic has made their training more complicated and more perilous.
A rural lab has a 120-year history of fighting mysterious diseases.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
Turntable.fm predicted the future of the internet, but didn't survive to see it. The nostalgia for it hints at what could be a new normal — or just a passing fad.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
A cofounder of Monograph says the company's been doing four-day workweeks since it launched. Will this "forced" trial run of remote work, in turn, make it more commonplace?
Adele hasn't said anything about her weight loss, so why are we?
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.