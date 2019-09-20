The Ominous New Trailer For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Offers A Peek Into Eleven's Past
More of Eleven's dark past is shown in this 1-minute teaser trailer for "Stranger Things" season 4.
Backed by Lil Yachty, Jake Paul and one of the Backstreet Boys, Safemoon has made people rich despite having no clear use.
This guy came up with a pretty ingenious Zoom background.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Nupur Gupta was teaching yoga at a retreat in Goa, India when Attila Bosnyak, who was attending the retreat, saved her life, sparking a whirlwind romance.
Business is booming in Elkhart, Indiana, the motor home capital of the world and the first stop on our writer's pandemic road trip.
A door on her staircase apparently leads to a hidden, blocked staircase in the house.
How many people would need to survive an apocalypse for humans to avoid extinction?
How to apologize and actually repair the damage done, according to research.
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade clapped back at a 6th grader who had the temerity to prefer Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic over Donald Trump.
Some people said they started bathing less during the pandemic. As long as no one complains, they say they plan to keep the new habit.
The coolest brand of 2021 doesn't do drops or collaborations — it's a 184-year-old artisanal workshop for the most discerning shoppers on the planet.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This man is literally chasing down people who are either trying to scam or indoctrinate foreigners into religious cults.
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall in the coming days.
On April 22, two security guards were nearly robbed while they were transporting cash in an armored truck in South Africa. Here's more footage of the attempted heist.
Their loved ones turned anti-vaxx, then they turned on each other.
It's yet another win for the diet that wins gold medals in best diet for heart health and weight loss — a new study found it protects your brain as well.
Sparked by anger over the NHL not suspending Tom Wilson for a cheap shot, the New York Rangers were ready for a fight on Wednesday.
On June 28, I (and 265 other interns) had the privilege of going to one of the four annual intern BBQs hosted by Bill Gates at his house in Medina, Washington. This visit was probably one of the coolest experiences of my life.
These super-charged earthworms reproduce without mating and are rapidly chewing through soil across the US. But there's still a lot we don't know about them.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Eugene Bostick noticed that people were abandoning elderly dogs near his property, so he built a train for them in this clip from 2015.
Especially in the East Bay, this type of sale isn't an anomaly anymore.
Forget to buy something nice for Mother's Day? Don't worry, we all make mistakes. Thankfully, there's still some time to grab something on the double from the internet.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.
Do transgender women and girls have a constitutional right to play on women's sports teams? That question will be argued before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.
Not just one of the deadly sins — this sloth gives us a life-affirming hug as we float happily in the pool.
There are a lot of efficiency hacks you can exploit with classes being taught online.
Elites now secure wealth and privilege for their children through education, perverting the true value of learning in the process.
In the most egalitarian countries, poor and less educated adults were more protected from job losses.
It's surprisingly not too far, Belgium and the United Kingdom if you use the Channel Tunnel.
In 1938, there was a surge of classified ads in this newspaper as parents — including my grandparents — scrambled to get their children out of the Reich. What became of the families?
Some people's houses always tend to smell amazing. Here are their secrets.
Different movies and shows have tackled it different ways, and"Ted Lasso" pushed the envelope on this due to logistical challenges while filming during the pandemic.
With "The Bad Batch," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" and more, Disney is finally forming its own Marvel-like shared universe for "Star Wars."
The sprawling TLC franchise changed the game in reality TV.
The return of supersonic flight is coming soon. How will they improve on the failure of the Concorde?
"Untangling the Web" was a bizarre testament to the NSA's understating of the how the internet worked.
On platforms like Substack and Patreon, subscriptions can be emotional purchases. But others, like Amazon Prime, feel more like utilities.
Photographer Illya Ovchar examines the subject of truth in photography and explores whether all photographs are lies.
News about peeing in bottles has made its way around the web, but there are a bunch more weird and sometimes disturbing things you should know about what it's like to be an employee at an Amazon warehouse.
Is Glenn Frey and Don Henley's country-rock band the most popular, yet least loved group in rock history?
Seeing the original 35mm prints of Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece shows how much gets lost on the cutting room floor.
Killer sweaters, white sneakers, the odd pair of leather pants: the funnyman's movie-star prime was full of great looks.
Hitting, which was already notoriously difficult to begin with, is now basically impossible.
"Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic takes us on a tour of the cringey life and times of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.