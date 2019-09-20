'Stranger Things 4' Time Lapse Captures How Long It Took Jamie Campbell Bower To Get Transformed Into Vecna
The "Stranger Things 4" makeup team was running up that hill of prosthetics it took to make Jamie Campbell Bower look like Vecna.
The "Stranger Things 4" makeup team was running up that hill of prosthetics it took to make Jamie Campbell Bower look like Vecna.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Andy Garcia dropped a throwback Al Pacino impression from their "Godfather" days and revealed what working with the late Sean Connery was like while reliving iconic moments from his careers.
Something's in the...hair, and guys are letting it grow out.
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
Dr. Anthony Fauci has not been in recent close contact with President Joe Biden. Fauci is the the U.S. government's leader in coronavirus pandemic response.
Jesse Powell, who leads the crypto exchange Kraken, has challenged the use of preferred pronouns, debated who can use racial slurs and called American women "brainwashed."
The "Stranger Things 4" makeup team was running up that hill of prosthetics it took to make Jamie Campbell Bower look like Vecna.
Now his family is scrambling to pay the station owner back, in fear of getting sued.
"I often have to face my 'new' body in conversation with colleagues, friends and my wider world of acquaintances."
Post Malone sings an acoustic cover of Eddie Vedder's signature song, saying it makes him think of his brother, who is a Marine.
In honor of the death of Internet Explorer today, we've rounded up Twitter's eulogies, fond memories and good-riddances.
Why are the enigmatic star's mystical songs being constantly re-purposed? Because she is in her own unique, other world and we all want to be there with her.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
A guy attempting to steal gas by drilling into a gas tank was caught on camera inadvertently igniting himself.
Get ready for more random videos in your feed.
Carl Nelson, the chief scientist of Toledo's Imagination Station, proceeded to blow the mind of a 13 ABC Toledo anchorman, in this clip from 2014.
Happy 80th birthday, Sir Paul!
His support comes as DeSantis continues to sit.
The Fiat Multipla received a lot of flak for its unusual design but was it actually genius?
Having a large garden can mean higher property value in certain US states.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a third of people in the US get fewer than the minimum recommendation of seven hours of sleep a night.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) gave a tour of the Capitol with a group that included a man who later showed up for the January 6 riot.
Speed up your day-to-day PC experience with a highly-rated SSD.
Even as adults, we could all use some tummy time. Thankfully, the Prone Cushion is seeing substantial success on Kickstarter.
Tesla Owners Silicon Valley uploaded a conversation they were having with Elon Musk, when he suddenly got out his phone and exclaimed that a friend wanted him to steal more memes from the video game satire site.
Stories about intelligent machines painting masterpieces and gaining sentience distract from the very real problems with the systems.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Rudy Giuliani gets the Dailyshowography treatment as they roast the former New York City mayor for nine straight minutes.
Live from New York... wow, this is kind of a dump, huh?
Liven up your meals with these tasty sauces from all around the world.
Adam Barrett tried singing and playing acoustic guitar to the hardest Radiohead song and absolutely crushed it.
The current political order may have proven a failure. But neither party has presented an alternative yet.
Shipping container homes have been all the rage for many years but here's what you're actually signing up for.
Remaining in destinations longer, using gas apps and signing up for fuel cards allows nomadic travelers to stay on the road.
"It has a decent electric mode and a better interior than any McLaren to date."
A tragedy has befallen the residents of Billerica, Massachusetts. One Market Basket — a beloved supermarket chain — outlet is shutting down, on Boston road, while two others remain open, on Boston road. Here's Matt Shearer's report from the scene.
"After 22 years and one zillion meals, it's time to move over."
If you're on the national median household income ($64,994), you may want to consider settling in one of these cities.
Stephen Colbert asked legendary journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about how Richard Nixon's actions compared with Donald Trump.
Get ready for what should be the best championship series in a long time — in any sport.
Ezra Miller is one of their generation's most in-demand actors. But recently their behavior has turned erratic — and dark accusations have been made.
The iconic Chinese restaurant closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has now been towed away after 46 years of business.
Government, corporate users scramble to find alternative to Microsoft program.
The GOP Senate hopeful, who has bemoaned "fatherless households," was named in a paternity case.
"The Late Show" host explains how Donald Trump scammed his way to another $250 million from his followers after the last presidential election was declared by setting up the "Official Election Defense Fund."
Jailbreaks, court shootouts and bribing a prime minister with a lion cub — it all happened in Milan in the 70s and 80s.
How rituals can help you approach basic tasks more mindfully.