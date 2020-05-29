Disney World Sent Stormtroopers To Enforce Social Distancing At Disney Springs
The Stormtroopers have arrived at Disney Springs in Orlando to keep patrons safe.
The Stormtroopers have arrived at Disney Springs in Orlando to keep patrons safe.
Think you're having a bad work day? Well, at least your day didn't go like this.
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
Six steps to cooking a steak like a pro in less than a half hour.
Phantom traffic jams are when gridlock occurs for no apparent reason. There's no accident ahead, so why are we stopped? Benjamin Seibold explains the science behind the phenomenon and how we can end them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"We can rebuild a building. But we cannot give this man back to his family."
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
As protests spread and become increasingly violent, demonstrators say a murder charge against the police officer accused of killing George Floyd isn't enough.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
During World War II, Japan came close to launching surprise attacks on New York, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Here's the story behind their submarine aircraft carrier that never fully utilized its full capacity.
It doesn't stem from a love of floral prints or Don Ho records.
After countless delays, Ellie and Joel will return in Naughty Dog's most ambitious game to date. Pre-order now, and get a handful of useful in-game bonuses.
James Hobson builds a revamped Wolverine claw and demonstrates its sheer power.
The Stormtroopers have arrived at Disney Springs in Orlando to keep patrons safe.
A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
The front of CNN Center in Atlanta was the scene of violent protests on Friday evening that resulted in damage to the front of the building and inside.
Rest and fluids are essential, but not always enough. Here are some more things you can do to feel better.
If you're going to be out on the trail, you need to make sure your devices are charged in case of emergency. This foldable, waterproof solar charger can power up three devices at once and it's 33 percent off now.
A day before Elon Musk and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station, the company's prototype Starship was obliterated by an explosion during testing in Boca Chica, Texas.
"If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
America's 180 on masks, explained.
Taggie the Australian Cattle dog showed this horse who was boss.
Deciding which streaming services to subscribe to is daunting. Here's what you need to know.
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd's fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter, with the charges scheduled to be released shortly.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Six steps to cooking a steak like a pro in less than a half hour.
NYU officials ushered thousands of students into a virtual space dubbed "VR Grad Alley," a blocky, low-res re-creation of places associated with the school. But students describe the sendoff as a surreal and even sad way to end their time at college during the coronavirus pandemic.
Proof that "Mr. Blue Sky" is Hollywood's go-to feel-good song.
Democratic-leaning Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order even before Georgia, Texas and Florida. How did it happen — and is it working?
America's baseball heroes are immortalized, young and at their physical peak, on tiny cardboard squares known as baseball cards. But what goes on outside the borders of those cards? A journalist and lifelong baseball fan, decided to find out.
Jalopnik crunched some numbers about the specs of cars and computers over 35 years of development and saw what happened.
An expert chats about "Finding Nemo" and the movies about the deep that are somehow even less realistic than the Pixar film about talking fish.
You always thought there was some Schnauzer in there, but now you can find out with the Embark DNA test for just $99 today.
"I've never seen anything like this."
Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash outs of all time. But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years.
Living as an expat in Korea as they embrace a new normal while my family back in America continues to suffer from an incompetent coronavirus response.
This Electronic Keypad Cam Lock is no match for the Lock Picking Lawyer and is cracked in less than two seconds.
The pandemic has brought an end to the era of endless consumer choice — at least temporarily.
The president's tweet violated his oath to protect and defend the nation's supreme laws.
The legend that Disney's "The Lion King" ripped off the Japanese anime series "Kimba The White Lion" is repeated frequently. Adam Johnson once and for all debunks these claims in this two and a half hour video.
Scientists have discovered a potentially new species of the adorable "dumbo" octopus in a very unique place.
Deep in the Andean rainforest, the bark from an endangered tree once cured malaria and powered the British Empire. Now, its derivatives are at the center of a worldwide debate.
And here's why Canadians have to answer skill-testing questions if the they win the lottery.
A culturally important archaeological site in Western Australia was destroyed this past weekend during the expansion of an iron ore mine. Upsettingly, the mining company responsible for the incident did so with state permission, exposing Australia's weak and bigoted heritage conservation laws.
Nationwide, there's a growing use of GPS monitoring for people charged with crimes. But the practice is largely unregulated, leaving many with huge personal and financial costs.
The fact that a show like this existed is a part of TV history we were entirely unaware about.
Neil Hamamoto's latest project subverts the classic approach to documentary photography.
In the early 1900s, racial housing covenants in the Minnesota city blocked home sales to minorities, establishing patterns of inequality that persist today.
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
So the batteries would get a little melty. So what?
A nine-passenger, all-electric Cessna 208 flew for 28 minutes in the first public demonstration of the world's largest all-electric aircraft. History, made.
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?