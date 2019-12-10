The Worst Storm Of The Year Is Raging In Iceland, And Boy, Is It Obvious From The Inside Of This Patrol Ship
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
Some cats are smarter than others.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonalds no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
Americans with cellphones went into a recession and came out the other side with a new communication style.
Both entertaining and educational, these maps are packed full of important info like which countries are sans Big Mac, and where most Canadians really live.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
An online company that allows users to obtain a copy of their birth and death certificates from US state governments has exposed a massive cache of applications — including their personal information.
We squander masses of clean water flushing away our own waste instead of using it as fertilizer. But a lavatorial eco-revolution has now begun.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
One of the most successful of these campaigns came from Camel, whose parent company RJ Reynolds launched the ad above in 1946 touting a nationwide survey showing that "More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette!"
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
Grab some cereal on the go with the Crunch Cup! This dual-chamber cup holds your cereal and your milk so you can eat it fast on the go. Save $14 off retail when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout!
"We'll still take your money, always."
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
Which genre contains the most "action," besides action movies? Or which film genre has the least amount of fantasy? What genres blend together nicely? Which genres overshadow others when they're blended together?
Machine learning and deep neural networks can capture and analyze the "language" of animal behavior in ways that go beyond what's humanly possible.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
Cultural cachet, licensing deals, and density explain why Toys 'R' Us, Tower Records, Barneys, and other faded US retailers remain big across the Pacific.
The University of Manitoba has acquired thousands of documents, many of which relate to the infamous "Falcon Lake" case.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Liverpool forward Mo Salah scored against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League from the absolute tightest of angles.
In case you were thinking of picking one up as a Christmas gift for any hardcore developers, animators, audio producers, or other professionals that need this much power in a single computer, the Mac Pro starts at $5,999. But prices go way, way up from there.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
As you may have noticed, over the past few weeks, we're been looking back at the best books from the decade, from novels to poetry to nonfiction. As a sort of
Three square miles of volcanic rock on the edge of the East China Sea may one day be used as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for the United States Navy in the event of war in Asia.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
Online reviews offer me the hope of making an informed decision, but there are so many of them I can't make any decisions at all.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
The internet's cheerful anarchy has been taken over by ruthless consolidation from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.
Millennials and Boomers are starting to seem like two subsets of the Democratic party.
The game show's Pokémon round was hilariously simple.
From "Cats" to "The Irishman," cinema was all about scaring audiences with creepy technology — including de-aging.
Coolest Cooler has been a disaster since it showed up on Kickstarter five years ago, but in an update, CEO Ryan Grepper said the company was officially going out of business due to tariffs.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Some of America's biggest companies are middlemen who profit from the system's wastefulness.
A short documentary about a Ninja Turtle-obsessed guy from Cape May, New Jersey, who has a small museum dedicated to Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo.
There's no such thing as a neutral platform. And Steph Korey won't be the last CEO to learn that lesson.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
The seat concept, called Interspace, uses foldable wings to create a privacy barrier and offer extra comfort when trying to sleep. Its designers say it can be retrofitted to existing seats.
Ad blockers no longer go far enough. Blocking ads at the network level offers better protection from tracking and data collection.
I thought I was dying. During the day, I was so tired my knees would buckle. Driving the car, my head would dip and then I would catch myself. At night, I would sleep fitfully, legs churning, heart racin
For anyone not white, cis or male, it's obvious where all this is going.
Petition to change all animal sounds to Yoshi sounds.