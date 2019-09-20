This Unearthed Steven Wright Performance From 1989 Is Proof Of His Timeless Genius
BetaGems Lost Media found a rare Steven Wright variety TV performance from 33 years ago that exemplifies Wright's comedic prowess.
The former child star was directing the reboot of the series that made him famous when he was let go after "allegations of misconduct." Now, several of the women who reported Savage to Disney HR describe the behavior they say led to his ouster.
Major League Baseball could learn a lot from what this kid just did.
Sometimes, being just a "cog" ain't so bad. Let's talk about TikTok's latest burnout remedy.
Here's how electric vehicles went from novelty item to industry standard in the last ten years.
Despite being in a prime location to Walt Disney World, this resort sits in ruin, shuttered in 2012. Here's what it looks like inside.
Russia has a footprint of 6,601,670 square miles compared with Java's 49,536 square miles. And yet, somehow the tiny Indonesian has more people. How do so many people live here?
The new millennium has been rife with contagious viral diseases. Since 2007, these are the incidents that've prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency.
Devin Stone explains how the lawyer defending Alex Jones delivered one of the worst performances in court that he's ever seen.
In light of the FBI's authorized but unannounced search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a simple image of a pile of fast food is a rich text.
"A woman introduced herself as a longtime friend of Jeremy's … 'I'm so sorry if I am the first one to share the news,' she wrote. 'He would want you to know…'"
Directed by Ruben Östlund, who won his second Palme d'Or in 2022, "Triangle of Sadness" is about a luxury-cruise for the one-percent — and its motley crew of guests who face an unexpectedly rough ride.
A viral Reddit thread dispenses some vital information about what not to do in the United States.
Carlo Bonomi, who died this week at age 85, developed his own language for the claymation penguin Pingu, leaving generations of children in stitches.
Eating loads of vegetables every day might sound boring and/or difficult, but it doesn't have to be.
Former aides consider the contents of the vault at Mar-a-Lago.
Jay Leno reveals why he thinks Jimmy Kimmel has a problem with him following his late night drama with Conan O'Brien.
Trans and non-binary people on Twitter have been discussing a set of terms, what they mean and who can use them. Here's a general breakdown.
How real is Carmy's experience? InsideHook asked the experts.
Daniel Day Lewis takes his performances to the next level with the way he uses his voice.
How to make perfectly crispy potato chips in minutes without using a deep fryer or oven.
Actor Ezra Miller, who has previously been arrested for disorderly conduct and assault, was located by police and charged with the May 1 burglary of a residence in Stamford, Vermont.
"We wanted a song that had a powerful hook, a big sound, and had the effect to really rock the house," Smith said.
"Their $5s and $10s somehow added up to $10,000s, then $100,000s."
Donald Trump dropped his biggest hint yet that he's considering running for president again in 2024 in a video post on Truth Social.
Movies such as "Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Not Okay" are a catharsis for our inability to actually eat the rich.
How more Nazi officers were killed in car crashes in the Tatra 77 than were killed in combat.
Rob McElhenny revealed how Kumail Nanjiani broke the ice to him when they first met.
Regulators are close to stopping Meta from sending EU data to the US, bringing a years-long privacy battle to a head.
Lawyer Mark Bankston revealed that the Alex Jones phone records that his team obtained included a NSFW snapshot of his wife that was sent to a Donald Trump ally.
When Senate Democrats finally passed their big-ticket climate change, health care, and tax policy bill on Sunday, they fired off the usual press releases hailing it as an historic achievement. But Democratic lawmakers and staffers also did something else.
Angel Hope looked at the math test and felt lost.
"To be fair, it's unclear if those are official White House documents or his toilet's suicide note," Colbert quipped.
The numbers are in on a sizzling, extreme summer.
Ismaila Sarr, a soccer player for Watford, caught the opposing keeper way off his line and punished him with the perfect half line goal.
The financial holdings combined with philanthropic work help America's wealthiest family advance their agenda.
Believe it or not, NFT cars are far more expensive than their real, drivable versions.
Trevor Noah tried to make sense out of that bizarre spectacle at CPAC where Marjorie Taylor Greene prayed for an actual January 6 rioter inside a cage.
The actor with a history of mental health struggles allegedly caused a fiery crash, possibly while intoxicated.
"I'm still frustrated we hold black artists to higher standards."
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died on August 9, at the age of 84. Here's how Miyake inspired the former Apple boss and helped him craft Jobs's signature on-stage look. (From 2021)
Stick shifts are dying. When they go, something bigger than driving will be lost.
The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago from the White House.