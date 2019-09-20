Sterling K. Brown On The Time He Saw A Young Jimmy Fallon Busking In New York
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about seeing the 'Tonight Show' host playing guitar outside Cozy Soup 'n' Burger in New York City way back in the day.
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about seeing the 'Tonight Show' host playing guitar outside Cozy Soup 'n' Burger in New York City way back in the day.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about seeing the 'Tonight Show' host playing guitar outside Cozy Soup 'n' Burger in New York City way back in the day.
Human actions have turned a usually beneficial fungus into a bringer of death.
The WKRG local news team couldn't stop laughing at this poor boy's misfortune during the Tigers-White Sox game.
Prosecutors said making their affidavit public could cause "irreparable damage" to their inquiry.
Most of these tools are based on the Consumer Price Index, a measure of changing prices in the US over time.
When it comes down to it, you'll never regret having a nice Newton's Cradle sitting on your desk.
Competitive lifesaving looks a lot like swimming… until it doesn't. Here's a look inside one of the world's most bizarre sports.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
"This is probably the fastest car in the Netherlands."
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.
In the finale of our experiment, we look at how the low/no-code tools performed.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Here's why video game companies aren't making as many video games as they used to.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, as former President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer, spearheaded efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power.
Hajime Miura delivered one of the greatest yo-yo performances in history. Here's why the judges didn't award him 1st place.
Cool old cars can be functional, too. A company called Kindred is retrofitting vintage vehicle models to make them drivable and comfortable while retaining their classic charm.
Who's to blame for Afghanistan's tragedy? Everyone.
Tom Scott risks life and limb by attempting the United States Postal Service's most challenging delivery job.
A rash of the stores has taken over one of the top shopping streets in the British capital. The question confounding officials: Where did they come from?
Joe Keery won't stop talking about Stanley Tucci. We're 20 minutes into our coffee in the Lower East Side, and because the Tooch is one of my favorite topics of conversation as well, it physically pains me to steer the conversation back on track.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
For some reason, the road going through Death Valley is still open, even though it currently looks like this.
Here's a look at how successful countries have been at exploring the red planet.
This mini PC weighs about one third of a pound, has up to 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a quad-core CPU and more for as low as $249.
Plaza told Conan about the time Greg Daniels hired her to play April Ludgate, in "Parks and Rec," and how she ended up pitching Ludgate's character to Daniels on the spot instead.
Used electric cars have gotten way more expensive over the past year than other models. Here are those numbers and more from a year's worth of analyzing used car data.
What makes "Stranger Things" so damn good — even when the plot seems forbiddingly convoluted? Turns out the Duffer brothers are experts in editing and sound techniques that keep you watching.
We tested Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, and it was a scary experience.
The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, who has been absent from digital platforms in recent weeks, made a fleeting return to Instagram on Sunday to announce he had deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.
The L-sit is one of the most challenging acrobatic body positions. Here's how one guy pulled it off after 68 days.
Everyone trusted the two guys at Three Arrows Capital. They knew what they were doing — right?
The discounted Alaskan king crab legs and caviar were too good to be true.
Today on the Baby News Network (BNN), there's been an explosion at the diaper factory, and a very cute suspect has been taken into custody.
This week, a letter writer with an intense reaction to a friend's baby news, a mom who needs a man to fact-check everything her daughter says, and a boyfriend who sulks when his partner wears high heels.
Nearly 50 years after suffering harassment and discrimination for protesting Native American mistreatment, the activist will be the guest of honor at an evening of healing and Indigenous celebration hosted by the Academy Museum on Sept. 17.
Australia tried to regulate how skimpy the bikini swimsuit could be so a roving reporter asked random people about their thoughts on the matter.
The global hit primed Western audiences for films and shows about South Korea as a dystopia.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Epidemiologist Dr. Danielle Ompad explains what you need to know about monkeypox, including what it looks like, what the symptoms are and more.
The electric vehicle tax credit is set to change thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Here's what you need to know.
Stewart says, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way." But to where?
Romanian competitive swimmer David Popovici sets a new world record with a 46″86 finish.
From your AC units to your water pitcher and dishwasher, here's when you should be cleaning or replacing the filters in your home.
These are just a few of the ways those who aren't in relationships can end up spending more money.
This tiny specialty shop that sells tiny electronic gadgets is one of the biggest hidden gems in Tokyo.
Created by the indigenous Uros people as protection against attacks from the Incas, the Uros Islands are one of the world's most innovative feats of human engineering.
Graham asserted he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker under the Constitution's speech and debate clause when he contacted officials.