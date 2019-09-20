Stephen Colbert Roasts NYC Mayor's Uncomfortable Press Conference Announcing The Arrest Of The Subway Shooter
Stephen Colbert couldn't help poking fun at Eric Adams's bizarre press conference.
Stephen Colbert couldn't help poking fun at Eric Adams's bizarre press conference.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stephen Colbert couldn't help poking fun at Eric Adams's bizarre press conference.
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, saying the social media company need to be transformed privately.
Jimmy Kimmel recalled the time he hosted a roast of Hugh Hefner and Gilbert Gottfried stole the show.
Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
Avocado ice cream? Herbal smoothies? No junk food or candy? What does it take to eat like a professional quarterback?
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone but RealLifeLore explains why that probably will never happen and the reasons why.
Tax records from 2014 to 2018, analysed by ProPublica, show 25 Americans collectively earned $401bn but paid just $13.6bn
An elegant solution to a real problem.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
TikToker @therealtorchris reveals the coolest architectural feature anyone can have inside their house.
One of Gilbert Gottfried's greatest TV moments was having the time of his life on "Celebrity Apprentice."
Spanish authorities have destroyed 415,000 hemp plants worth up to 100 million euros ($108 million) in an operation to dismantle what police said on Wednesday was Europe's biggest cannabis plantation.
She had the chance to sell it for $1,100, but decided to keep it for her husband anyway. Now it's worth a cool five-figures. There are more gems in this "Antiques Roadshow" episode, including an ultra-rare $25,000 wristwatch.
"I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said of a decision on whether to join NATO.
Experts fear the worst is on the horizon if inflation doesn't slow down soon.
Former mobster John Pennisi, from the Lucchese crime family, explains how the mob makes money — and why he left the crime world in 2018 after he was accused of being a rat.
Gothamist's Jake Offenhartz recorded a press conference from Zack Dahnan, the 21-year-old security camera installer who initially spotted the subway shooter suspect.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Large swaths of the manosphere are portraying Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard as an existential moment for men everywhere.
A conversation with Alex Yablon and the future of commercial real estate.
Not everything needs to be on a desk or stuck collecting dust on a shelf. This is a smart way to make your organization part of your interior design.
Using a creative tilt-shifting camera effect, Flurdeh shrank the role-playing game down to size of ants.
Ukraine claims to have doxed Russian troops and spies, while hacktivists are regularly leaking private information from Russian organizations.
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
Travis d'Arnaud deserves an Oscar for his reaction to getting hit by this 52-mph fastball.
"Why I finally canceled Amazon Prime."
Look, we all know Wu-Tang is for the children, but we're worried that they're just going to hear some garbled squawking.
Phil Edwards attempts to cross inside the Blue Ridge Tunnel, a haunted 4,237-foot abandoned train tunnel that's open to hikers if they dare.
The director's Sundance hit We're All Going to the World's Fair is about identity and the dark corners of the internet.
You've probably heard it: From "Her" to "After Yang" to "Dual," indie movies are relying on flat, emotionless dialog to set a dystopian tone.
Burr lists American cities that should never get a street circuit, why a New York City Grand Prix might actually be a good idea and then reveals the one city that would be perfect for a new American F1 track.
The video uses the broadcaster's logo to disseminate fake claims that Ukraine was behind the deadly attack on Kramatorsk station.
March 23, 2016 is a day that will live in internet infamy after a disgruntled programmer "toppled the Jenga tower of JavaScript" and left thousands of websites broken.
A high-speed fireball that struck Earth in 2014 looked to be interstellar in origin, but verifying this extraordinary claim required extraordinary cooperation from secretive defense programs.
The "X-Files" star revealed that she had a memorable meeting with the former president once that left her head spinning. "He did the most miraculous thing in the world, he shakes your hand, then he grabs your elbow and at the same time he holds your arm further up," she explained.
Police identified Frank R. James initially as a person of interest Tuesday. He is now a suspect.
Abortion bans are spreading thanks to GOP legislators — who are elected because certain corporations can't seem to stop donating to them.
Kevin Smith has had a long love-hate relationship with Bruce Willis since their widely publicized falling out during the filming of "Cop Out." Smith was recently asked about Willis's aphasia diagnosis and he had an extremely emotional and reflective reaction.
There's no need to pay a professional to patch up your driveway. Here's how to do it yourself.
Age, gender and living arrangements are all relevant to the amount of time people get to themselves.
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Tucker Carlson's sketchy claim that he's not vaccinated against COVID-19 with a brutal roast.
Gas is nearly six bucks a gallon. Groceries are 8% higher than last year. Dollar stores: now dollar-and-a-quarter stores. But a giant, 23-ounce can of AriZona iced tea still costs 99 cents, the same price it has been since it hit the market 30 years ago.
Drone Racing League world champion Alex Vanover reveals how he shot the wild drone footage you must've seen in Michael Bay's latest film "Ambulance."
A picture that Gilbert Gottfried tweeted back in January, with his friend Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, brings backs a flood of memories.