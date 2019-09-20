Stephen Colbert Takes Shots At GOP Leaders Who Say COVID Is Overhyped
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron Johnson have had some questionable takes about COVID in the past, but this time Stephen Colbert has had enough.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron Johnson have had some questionable takes about COVID in the past, but this time Stephen Colbert has had enough.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Watch Juventus's Juan Cuadrado score a perfect "Olimpico" goal — that's when a player sends the corner kick directly into the back of the net.
Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.
Cho gets real and answers a bunch of questions from fans online, including what he thinks "Harold & Kumar's" future is, which movie posters he'd like to be photoshopped in and more.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron Johnson have had some questionable takes about COVID in the past, but this time Stephen Colbert has had enough.
In 1986, Keanu Reeves starred in a three-hour made-for-television adaptation of the operetta "Babes in Toyland." One critic declared he "looked understandably embarrassed each time he is required to join in another dreary song."
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates how changes in atmospheric pressure causes water to boil in a long tube.
How to play Santa over Zoom, retain a properly husky voice and answer kids' tough questions
We spoke to John Wilson about following up his critically-acclaimed first season; how much time he spends filming around the city; post-Avatar depression and his unbelievable NXIVM story.
At the end of another long, strange, uncertain year, these are the television series worth celebrating.
When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. But a split-second decision on that December morning 80 years ago changed his mind and likely saved his life.
As we mark fifty years since the adoption of Canada's federal multiculturalism policy, human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby celebrates its merits and reflects on the work that is yet to be done when it comes to inclusion, acceptance, and fighting systemic racism in our country.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you've ever been confused about what fungible means, Tom Scott explains it better than anyone before.
Drake has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to Variety. Reps for Drake did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
We could all take a lesson from the queen of Nashville.
Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and even Robin Wiliams's catalog have been altered on the popular streaming app.
Want to refresh yourself on these classic action films before "The Matrix Resurrections" hits theaters on December 22?
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
The pause music for Nintendo 64's "GoldenEye 007" has no reason to be this dope and this TikToker imagines the meeting to discuss it went something like this.
Recent art about the late princess exploits and oversimplifies the royal's trauma.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Robin Williams made his guest appearance on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" back in 2000 into one of the show's most memorable episodes.
Since May 2021, people living in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump during the last presidential election have been nearly three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as those who live in areas that went for now-President Biden.
Place an order on Huckberry from December 7-12 that's at least $75, and you'll be entered to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 60 and thousands of dollars worth of gear.
Redditors unearthed this creepy "SNL" parody which ended up getting pulled from Hulu, YouTube and reruns after Safelite cried foul.
"I want people to recognize what their values are and decide if the Dickens Fair aligns with them," says Tooles, founder of an affinity group for the fair's Black performers called Londoners of the African Diaspora, or LoAD.
Using a heating system called Graphenecore, this Kickstarted jacket will keep you warm, dry and comfortable in even the grossest weather around.
Keanu Reeves shares the moment he got the phone call from Lana Wachowski.
Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, "The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience" is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of "The Matrix" that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Here are a bunch of tech gifts that come highly-rated and are perfect gifts for people on the lookout for new gadgets and gear.
Mr. Lemay ate those kids up.
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett denied Monday that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in downtown Chicago, testifying at his trial that "there was no hoax." Smollett, who faces charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack, sought to refute damaging testimony from two brothers last week.
The band's back together and ready to take on a familiar foe to save the world. Coming to Peacock on December 16.
Will they be better than their predecessors?
Can you feel that? The shift in the air? Not the changing of seasons but the ushering in of a new era; we have skipped right over "short king" season and into a new chapter of a demented fairy tale, that of the "chaos goblin."
Grohl and Greg Kurstin made sure things got heavy on the eight night of Hanukkah with Kiss' "Rock and Roll All Nite."
It's the most successful video app in the world. Our columnist has obtained an internal company document that offers a new level of detail about how the algorithm works.
People have been sharing a card allegedly sent out by former President Donald Trump on social media. Folks, we are pleased to report that it is not real.
The lines between what's real and what's not gets even blurrier as Neo begins to remember things — but are they his thoughts or is someone toying with him?
Dr. Alex Huffman, an associate professor of chemistry and aerosol science at the University of Denver, explained the results of this fascinating research in a viral Twitter thread.
Would-be sleuths conducted what Trevor Noah jokingly called "the most intense forensic investigation since the Kennedy assassination."
As people mourn the death of former United States Senator Bob Dole, some folks are remembering a memorable moment during Donald Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration.
A Redditor had the best internet Eureka moment ever when an author popped up in a thread on r/whatsthatbook to settle an argument over the mystery of a forgotten book.
As we peer around the corner of the pandemic, let's talk about what we want to do — and not do — with the rest of our lives.
The world's strongest nut cracker will seriously jack your sh*t up.
The highly intricate and interconnected global supply chain is in upheaval and in one way or another, much of the crisis can be traced to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Reviews are in for Microsoft's big end-of-year release, and here's what critics have to say about Master Chief's latest adventure.